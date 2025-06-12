He didn’t do so well at Celtic and now has a warning over moving to Rangers for one striker.

A player who failed to hit the heights at Celtic has warned a Rangers striker target over moving to Scotland’s Premiership.

Dor Turgeman is one name reportedly on the agenda for new head coach Russell Martin this summer. He has impressed at Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv and has now attracted the attentions of Rangers, and amid interested in Leicester City defender Conor Coady too, the Daily Record have claimed “both players have indicated that they would be interested in a move to Ibrox.”

It’s something that Turgeman should think long and hard about though according to Celtic flop Eyal Berkovic. While noting it is a league that will put eyes on him, Berkovic wonders whether or not the Maccabi striker could adapt to life in the Scottish top flight. The Israeli former attacking midfielder - who did not hit expectations after his £5.75million move to Celtic in 1999 - has also dug out the game in this country as a whole.

He said: “Rangers and Celtic are both big clubs who play in the Champions League often....but also in a very boring league. But the big difference between going to Scotland and say somewhere like FC Copenhagen is that Rangers and Celtic are on British TV every week.

"So if you are a star for them, you are watched by English Premier League clubs every week. That's the difference between Scottish and Danish football. The problem would be to adapt. I can give you examples of dozens of our players who moved to Europe, America and Japan...and disappeared. It's not easy for an Israeli player to play in zero degrees for six or seven months. It's not easy to live there."

Alex McLeish message to new Rangers head coach

Meanwhile, former boss Alex McLeish has told STV recruitment must be the breeding ground for getting Martin’s reign off to a flyer. He said: “It’s good to see Russell Martin in the job. Russell’s been here for a small period of time but he will absolutely know what it’s all about and get it. The demand from the fans is very, very high and it’s probably one of about 20 clubs in the world where you have to win every week.”

“I think Russell has got a good personality,” he said. “I think he’s a confident guy. I don’t think anyone gave them a chance at Southampton. As we saw, it was a very tough job with the players not being at as high a level as others. That’s what happens, you’re not as high as everyone else then you are going to be in trouble. It doesn’t matter how great a coach anybody in the world is, if you’ve not got the quality to get above the others then the guy can’t get his own techniques [across].

“So in terms of recruitment, it really is a high priority at every club in the world now. “Sometimes I feel that in the past few years, Rangers have got that part wrong.”