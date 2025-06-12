The former Arsenal defender has completed a sensational return to Parkhead after signing a five-year contract

Michael Stewart reckons Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has made the signing of the summer by luring Kieran Tierney back to Parkhead - and believes the defender will start to feel the love again after an injury-hit spell with Arsenal.

The 28-year-old full-back agreed a pre-contract with the Hoops to return to his boyhood heroes back in January after six years in North London and completed his sensational comeback earlier this week by putting pen to paper on a five-year contract.

Tierney was forced to withdraw from the Scotland squad due to injury ahead of their 4-0 friendly win over Liechtenstein in Vaduz on Monday, having started last week’s 3-1 defeat to Iceland at Hampden. However, pundit Stewart hopes the move back to the Scottish champions will give him a massive lift and help him to overcome some “scar tissue” from his time at the Gunners.

Speaking on BBC Sportsound, he said: “I think getting back to Celtic, it’s going to take him a little bit of time to almost feel the love again. Brendan Rodgers has got a big job on his hands just to be able to get him out of his shell to a certain extent.

“Kieran Tierney is an absolute colossus, he's an incredible player and I'm going to be really interested to see how he starts to come back. Because at the moment it just feels like there's a wee bit of scar tissue, not from physical injuries but mentally it's been tough for him.

“So perhaps coming back to Celtic is a good move for him, just to feel comfortable again and be able to kick on”

What Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said about Tierney’s return?

Rodgers told the club’s official website: “We are delighted to welcome Kieran back to Celtic. He is such a talented, high-quality player and he will be a massive addition to our squad. Kieran has always had Celtic in his blood and he is excited to be coming back to the place he loves.

“He is someone who has given so much to Celtic already and I know he is so motivated and hungry to help the club bring more and more success to our fans. We are so pleased to bring such an elite player back to the club and I look forward to working with him again at the rest of the squad, as we face the many challenges ahead at home and in Europe.”