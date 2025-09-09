The Parkhead favourite has been speaking amid fan fury over transfers at Celtic.

Lubo Moravcik is gutted Celtic didn’t sign his fellow countryman over the summer - but angry fans have been told to move on from a summer of frustration.

Votes of no confidence have been launched against the board after another window was lamented. One particular area that has been scrutinised is striker, with free agent Kelechi Iheanacho scrambled in after deadline day after Adam Idah was sold on the final afternoon of the window. Kyogo still hadn’t been replaced from January and it leaves boss Brendan Rodgers’ frontline possibly weaker. Celtic tumbled into the Europa League after defeat to Kairat Almaty at the Champions League play-off stage.

One target linked was David Strelec, with the Slovakian forward leaving Slovan Bratislava for Middlesbrough after links to the Hoops. Celtic favourite Moravcik has been left gutted, as what he’s witnessed tells him he’d have been a top player in Glasgow.

Celtic miss striker opportunity

He told the Sunday Post: “Yes, I wanted to see David in a Celtic jersey. I thought he would have been an excellent signing and that was my honest opinion. He was brilliant for Slovakia last week and has the ability and mentality to do very well at a very high level. But it is not to be for David and Celtic and we must move on.

“I still think Celtic can win games at Europa League level and there needs to be a way of thinking that targets a quarter final place in this tournament. Why not? There are many quality players in the Celtic squad and it's up to Callum McGregor, Kasper Schmeichel, Daizen Maeda, Kieran Tierney and a few mare to really push everyone on.”

Amid the fan anger, Moravcik insists those associated with Celtic must move on from their anger, as the objectives until January’s window are clear. He added: “I was so disappointed to see the team not make it into the Champions League. In the previous qualifying round, I watched Kairat against Slovan Bratislava. I went to the game in Slovakia. I could see they were organised and had a good defensive structure.But they weren't at Celtic's level. I thought Celtic would win fairly comfortably.

Lubo Moravcik on Celtic

"I watched the first leg on the television and I was surprised to see it finish 0-0. Then, to go over there and not score in 120 minutes of football was very surprising. My view is that the team played far too cautiously. I wanted to see them take more risks out on the pitch. Take players on, create a bit of a spark, get the supporters on the edge of their seats. It was too safe. I thought after last season's excellent Champions League campaign that the club would take off and try to do even better. But they now find themselves not even in that competition. It left me very surprised.

"The club has lost out on a lot of money and left the Celtic supporters unhappy. In footballing terms, it was a disaster. It needs to get back to winning ways and playing that exciting brand of football. Brendan Rodgers and the players need to get that back. There are domestic games coming up and it's important to stay on the top of the Premiership table. The Europa League also starts soon and Celtic go away to Red Star Belgrade. I want to see the team playing well and winning games. They need to concentrate on football and getting to play at their maximum level every week.

"Nobody wants to see the good work of last season being completely forgotten about. However, it's about the here and now and what happens next. Last season is history. The squad is now there for everyone to see and they need to keep working hard. Brendan has to get the best out of his squad. In terms of bringing in extra quality, nothing can be done until January. Everyone knows what they have to do between now and January.”