EFL Championship club moving quickly in bid to snap up misfiring £9.5m Hoops frontman

Swansea City are moving quickly in their pursuit to sign Celtic striker Adam Idah, with a £7 million deal close to being agreed between the two clubs.

The EFL Championship side are hunting for a new hitman and the 32-capped Republic of Ireland international emerged on their shortlist less than 24 hours ago.

However, the Welsh club are not messing about in their attempt to land the misfiring 24-year-old, who has endured a miserable start to the season - just a year on from his £9.5m move from Norwich City.

Idah enjoyed a successful six month loan spell from the Canaries prior to signing on a permanent basis, but he has failed to live up to his lofty price tag and in a fresh update, Sky Sports claim that a £7m exit is “nearing an agreement” with negotiations still ongoing.

Idah has ‘no intentions’ of leaving Celtic this summer

Swansea’s approach reportedly came as a surprise to both Celtic and the player, who had no intentions of parting ways with Brendan Rodgers’ side in this window. But a deal could now be finalised within the next 48 hours.

Idah was hooked at half-time in last week’s goalless draw at home to Kairat Almaty before missing out on a place in the starting XI for the second leg in Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

He came on as a second half substitute before missing the first penalty in Tuesday’s shootout as Celtic crashed out of the Champions League.

Swansea boss Alan Sheehan offered a coy response when quizzed about interest in Idah, on Thursday, stating: “He’s a player I’m aware of, obviously. An Irish international, so I do know him. He’s a good player, but I don’t want to comment on anybody that’s not our player.”

Celtic have yet to replace Kyogo Furuhashi after his January exit and manager Brendan Rodgers is desperately seeking new striking options. He could be reluctant to carry out business and allow Idah to depart unless a suitable replacement is added to their ranks before deadline day.