Celtic secured another win in the Scottish Premiership over the weekend

Former referee Bobby Madden has jumped to the defence of Kevin Clancy’s decision not to send off Nicolas Kuhn for celebrating with the Celtic away fans at Ross County on Sunday afternoon. The winger had already received a yellow card in the game before celebrating passionately with the visiting supporters at Dingwall.

Rangers favourite Kris Boyd, who was on pundit duties with Sky Sports, believes the Hoops’ man should have seen red. He said: “Take nothing away from Celtic, it's a fantastic finish from Nicolas Kuhn. But, obviously you can just run into the crowd and celebrate and nothing happens. The rules must have changed. I thought you got booked if you go into the crowd."

However, Madden has now stepped in and has posted on Instagram: “I could share a clip of a player from every team celebrating in that manner [of Kuhn] and not being cautioned. Nobody has ever wanted cautions for this. It was removed as mandatory caution over a decade ago. Referees’ discretion and common sense were asked for.

“The only consideration being if the celebration caused a safety or security risk.The guidance was that if you celebrated with your own fans, didn’t enter the crowd and there wasn’t a multiple pitch incursions(this is when police would expect action) as a consequence, then no caution would be issued. As ever, it would probably be better being communicated to the wider football audience that way.”

Celtic managed to win 2-1 courtesy of Kuhn’s late winner. It ended up being a pretty tricky game in the Highlands and they had to be patient to break down their dogged opponents.

The Hoops have now won every match so far in this campaign in the league. They are level on points at the summit along with fellow high-fliers Aberdeen ahead of Rangers.

Speaking after their victory at Ross County, Brendan Rodgers said: “I mentioned it during the week it’s a team with a real resilience as well as being a really good football team. And I think we had to show that in the second half. In the first half we were too slow, there was nothing in the game, we had all the ball, but there wasn’t enough penetration.

“There wasn’t enough movement and we weren’t really doing anything in the game. Obviously we gave away the penalty, so Ross County were given something to hang on to. We weren’t running enough and too slow on the ball. We play with a touch-pass tempo, but we were having too many touches before passing it. So that slowed our game down and then obviously those runs off the ball, we weren’t making those sacrificial runs. We looked like we were looking for an easy game, and that’s not what this team is about.”

Celtic are back in action after the international break with a home clash against Aberdeen as they look to keep their momentum going with another victory. They then face a Champions League away trip to Atalanta.