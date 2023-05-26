Celtic’s head coach is thought to be one of the leading contenders for the vacancy at Tottenham Hotspur after Feyenoord boss Arne Slot ruled himself out.

Celtic will conclude their 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season this weekend at home to Aberdeen before turning their full focus to the Scottish Cup final against Inverness CT.

The Hoops are looking to complete another famous treble victory by lifting the national trophy before beginning work for the summer transfer window. However, it looks like the success the Glasgow club have had under Ange Postecoglou has not gone unnoticed by teams south of the border.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Australian head coach was previously linked with vacancies at Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this season but is now thought to be one of the front runners for the Tottenham Hotspur job. The London club are looking for a new boss following Antonio Conte’s sacking earlier this season and have recently been rebuffed by Feyenoord manager Arne Slot.

It is all speculation at this point but a former Spurs boss has spoken out to give Postecoglou his backing, claiming that he is not surprised to see the Aussie doing so well having come up against him earlier in his career. Harry Redknapp, who was in charge at White Hart Lane from 2008 to 2012, came across Postecoglou while manager of Jordan in 2016.

Per football.scotland, Postecoglou apparently got a glowing recommendation from an Everton icon who is one of Australia’s most notable former players. Redknapp said: “Tim Cahill told me what a fantastic coach he is and that was good enough for me. I knew he had to be good if Tim was bigging him up that much and I’m not really surprised at what he’s achieved. I’m sure there’s a lot more to come yet. I was impressed when I met Ange, and he’s been wonderful for Celtic - even though some people didn’t know much about him and thought he might struggle there.