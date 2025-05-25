Some of what Celtic plan to do in the summer transfer window has been documented.

A new report has shed light on what Celtic will plan to do in the summer transfer window.

The Hoops lost the Scottish Cup final on Saturday to Aberdeen but it’s still be a good season, with Premiership glory plus the League Cup banked. To build on their progress out of the league phase in the Champions League, recruitment will be a big factor and there are names on their radar as per Sky Sports.

It’s suggested that striker Mathias Kvistgaarden, left-back Jeffrey Schlupp who’s been on loan from Crystal Palace, plus wingers Sondre Orjasaeter and Michel-Ange Balikwisha are all players that Celtic could make moves for. Kieran Tierney is already signed up for a homecoming.

What players could Celtic sign in summer transfer window

The report states: “Celtic's priority going into the summer is to sign a striker and back-up left-back, with another winger also on the wanted list. In terms of a striker, it's expected the Hoops will go back in for Brondby's Mathias Kvistgaarden - who has been a long-term target. The club came closest to making a breakthrough in negotiations in January, with the Swedish club sticking to their £10m-plus price tag.

“The left-back hunt will depend on the futures of Greg Taylor and Jeffrey Schlupp, which will be decided after the cup final this weekend. It's understood Hoops offered Taylor a new deal and left it up to the player. The club have been talking to Schlupp about the possibility of extending his stay in Glasgow. His loan expires in the summer - and so does his contract with Crystal Palace. If neither stay, Celtic will go into the market for another left-back.

“The Hoops have a lot of wingers on their books - Jota, Daizen Maeda, Hyun-jun Yang, James Forrest, Nicolas Kuhn, Luis Palma and Marco Tilio. But with Jota injured long-term, Palma likely to leave, Forrest ageing and plenty of interest in Maeda and Kuhn, Rodgers is said to be keen to bring in another winger to add strength in depth. Sky Sports News revealed Celtic had bids rejected for Sarpsborg winger Sondre Orjasaeter, but he is a player they have still been monitoring closely and could go back in for him this summer. Another long-term target they could make a move for is Royal Antwerp winger Michel-Ange Balikwisha, who has been highly recommended by club scouts.”

What players could leave Celtic?

When it comes to the exit door, it’s Stephen Welsh, Kwon, Marco Tilio, Luis Palma and Gustaf Lagerbielke who could all go, with new contracts in offing. The report adds: “In terms of outgoings, it's understood the club will be open to offers for Luis Palma, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Stephen Welsh, Hyeok-kyu Kwon and Marco Tilio. Odin Thiago Holm will continue his loan at LAFC until the end of the MLS season in December.

“Celtic are also expected to open new contract talks with Maeda and Kuhn this summer to offer them improved terms in the hope that they will stay. Midfielder Reo Hatate is attracting a lot interest from clubs in Italy, France and Germany who may test Celtic's resolve with a bid this summer. Rodgers' contract is up at the end of next season and it will be interesting to see if he extends his deal.

“Celtic want to keep the Irishman and a new contract will also ensure some protection on their prized asset, if another club was to come in for him. Rodgers has made it clear he will stay until the end of his current deal, at the very least. He may wait to see how well he is backed this summer in the transfer market before making any decisions on extending it.”