The German media have provided their take on Celtic vs Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Celtic came close but it wasn’t quite enough as they lost 2-1 to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Nicolas Kuhn thought he had got them off to the perfect start inside 30 seconds but the strike was chopped for offside. Then Bayern took control of the match but the German media weren’t exactly blown away by Vincent Kompany’s side despite Michael Olise and Harry Kane strikes leaving them in pole position to win the knockout round play-off.

Daizen Maeda halved the deficit to leave Celtic with a glimmer of hope of last 16 progress. Here is what the German media made of the match in Glasgow from an Arjen Robben regen to how Celtic made their opponents tremble.

Bild

“Another shaky performance. Bayern trembles through at Celtic. That was very close again... FC Bayern beat Celtic Glasgow 2-1 in the first leg of the Champions League playoffs - but it was a close call again in the end - a shaky victory. But with the victory, the door to the round of 16 (4/5 March and 11/12 March) is wide open.

“Curiously, it is Bayern's first success outside of Germany in this Champions League season. Their only "away victory" was against Donetsk (5:1) - at Schalke. Before that, there were three bitter defeats at Aston Villa (0:1), Barça (1:4) and Feyenoord (0:3). But in Celtic Park, Olise and a corner trick make the frenetic Scots (129 decibels were measured during Kühn's goal against Leipzig) go completely quiet! Olise leaves Taylor standing in a one-on-one and shoots the ball under the crossbar into the near corner, making it 1-0 and making it unstoppable for keeper Schmeichel.

“After the break, the record champions added to their lead - thanks to a corner trick! A total of five Bayern stars positioned themselves at the far post for a corner kick, before four players sprinted forward before the corner was taken and pulled the defenders along with them. Kane stopped, was completely forgotten at the back - and slammed the ball into the net from a free position to make it 2-0 (49').

“Before that, Bayern struggled for a long time, lacking ideas going forward despite having 68 percent possession - and were lucky: After 26 (!) seconds, Kühn made Celtic Park shake and scored what appeared to be the lead. But because Idah was offside when he shot in Neuer's field of vision, the lightning strike was canceled by the VAR. Then things get tricky: Upamecano first hits the ball in his own penalty area, then steps on Engels' foot. After the VAR alert, referee Manzano watches the scene on the monitor for a long time - and does not award a penalty to Celtic.

“Good news for Bayern: Ito (comes on in the 78th minute for Guerreiro) celebrates his competitive debut for Bayern after a broken foot and two operations. Maeda's goal (79th) really increased the tension. Celtic pushed for an equalizer, Bayern were struggling, Neuer had to make a strong save against Johnston (90th+1). But in the end they managed to hold on to the win.”

Welt

“Narrow victory for FC Bayern – Celtic surprisingly faces tough test. FC Bayern completed its task. Initially confidently, but doubts arose towards the end. The Munich team were unexpectedly put to a nerve-wracking test in the first leg of the Champions League play-off against Celtic Glasgow.

“After a moment of shock when German Celtic pro Nicolas Kühn scored a lightning goal after just a few seconds that was disallowed for offside, FC Bayern put on a long, superior performance in Celtic Park, where the atmosphere was really heating up in the closing stages. After Maeda scored a goal (79th minute) from a corner, they made things exciting again. They had to endure a few anxious minutes. In injury time, Neuer saved the win with a strong reflex save after a shot from Alistair Johnston.”

Sport 1

“Played solidly, won - but nothing more. FC Bayern only needed an average performance to emerge as winners from the first leg of the Champions League playoffs. The Munich team won a difficult away match against Celtic Glasgow 2-1 (1-0). Michael Olise and Harry Kane scored the goals.”

Sportschau

“FC Bayern Munich secured a good starting position for reaching the round of 16 with a 2-1 win in the first leg of the Champions League playoff against Celtic Glasgow on Wednesday evening (February 12, 2025). In the end, however, it was a close call. The game began with a bang, but Bayern survived unscathed. Former Bayern amateur player Nicolas Kühn, who had not been deemed good enough for the pros, scored after just 28 seconds. The goal was not recognized, however, because Celtic center forward Adam Idah was offside and blocked Manuel Neuer's view.

“This attempt by Kühn was immediately deleted - and in fact the Scots did not manage a single further shot before half-time. But when everything looked like a goalless draw at half-time, Olise rewarded Bayern's superiority in midfield with almost 65 percent possession. From the half-right, he moved into the center in good old Arjen Robben style and fired a left-footed shot under the crossbar from the edge of the penalty area, which even goalkeeper Schmeichel's 20 years of professional experience could not stop.

“From Glasgow's point of view, this was exactly the problem with the 0-2. After a corner from Joshua Kimmich, Kane was so unmarked in the six-yard box that he probably rarely sees it, even in training: the Englishman, who was repeatedly booed by the Scottish fans, easily scored with a volley that seemed to decide the game.

“But with a two-goal lead behind them, Bayern became sloppy. Reo Harate had the chance to equalize with a blocked low shot (52nd minute), and three minutes later the Celts should have been awarded a penalty: Dayot Upamecano stepped on the foot of former Augsburg player Arne Engels in the penalty area with his studs, and the linesman immediately indicated the clear foul. Referee Jesús Gil Manzano initially awarded a free kick, but was then asked to look at the video screen. There it was clear that the crime scene was in the penalty area - but because Upamecano had also played the ball before the foul, Manzano surprisingly did not consider the subsequent kick to be worthy of punishment.

“Glasgow continued to fight with passion and almost took advantage of a weak back pass from Raphael Guerreiro to equalize. Daizen Maeda deservedly scored after a poorly defended corner - and things could have been even worse for Bayern.But once a somewhat wild excursion by Manuel Neuer went unpunished, then Serge Gnabry successfully threw himself into Jeffrey Schlupp's shot and in injury time Neuer saved with a great reflex against Alistair Johnston.”