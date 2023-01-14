Celtic are in pursuit of a South Korean superstar - elsewhere, Spurs have entered the race for target of both Rangers and Celtic.

The Scottish Premiership is entering mid-game. With the January transfer window well underway, who are Celtic and Rangers taking a look at to strengthen their respective squads?

Celtic could sign a highly-rated South Korean player sooner rather than later, reports suggest. His manager has expressed his dismay upon his potential departure, adding “I don’t think it will be too long” before he makes a move to another club.

Meanwhile, both Celtic and Rangers have been monitoring an 18-year-old Israeli wonderkid over the past few weeks. However, they could be strong-armed away from the player, as Antonio Conte and Tottenham Hotspur are thought to be interested in him.

Celtic could sign Cho Gue-sung ‘imminently’

Cho Gue-sung has been on Celtic’s radar for some time now - according to The National, a move could finally be about to take place. The 24-year-old South Korean caught the eye of many at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, where he scored a brace against Ghana in a 3-2 defeat.

His manager, Kim Sang-shik, has expressed his sorrow at the prospect of Cho leaving the club. He said: “Sadly, I don't think it will be too long before Cho leaves us.

“We are considering it carefully because it depends on the player’s hopes for the future and his career path. Allowing a good player to leave is a bit difficult. I don’t want to let them go. I will be very sad.”

Tottenham interested in Celtic and Rangers target

Both Celtic and Rangers have been linked with Oscar Gloukh in recent times. While both clubs were thought to be keen on signing the 18-year-old, according to Israeli outlet One, they could face stiff competition in the form of Tottenham.

