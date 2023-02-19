‘He’s a fantastic player’ - Pundit hails Celtic man after their win over Aberdeen

What has been said about Celtic after their win this weekend?

Speaking on BBC’s Sportscene, pundit James McFadden has heaped praise on Celtic’s Reo Hatate after their win over Aberdeen this weekend. The Japan international scored twice for the Hoops as they beat the Dons 4-0 at Celtic Park.

Callum McGregor and Liel Abada scored the other goals for the hosts. They are nine points ahead of Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Hatate, 25, has been in fine form for Celtic this term and has been a key reason behind their impressive season so far. He already has eight goals to his name in all competitions.

Former Motherwell, St Johnstone and Queen of the South winger McFadden has been impressed and has said: “He was (outstanding) and he has been for a number of weeks now.

“He covers so much ground. I say this quite a lot about him as well. When he came in last year in the game against Rangers he was outstanding and Ange Postecoglou said after it that he’s not even nearly fit yet. I think we’re seeing exactly what he meant with that bold statement.”

He added: “He’s got so much energy. He’s got so much intelligence as well. He’s a fantastic player and it is no surprise to see he is at the heart of everything good for Celtic.”

Celtic signed Hatate in January last year from Kawasaki Frontale and he has been a real hit in Glasgow. He made 21 appearances in the last campaign to help him get to grips with life in a new country and has since established himself as one of Ange Postecoglou’s most prized assets now.