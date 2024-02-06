Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celtic will look to return to winning ways this week as they make the trip to the capital to take on Hibs in a crucial Premiership clash at Easter Road.

The Hoops have been the pacesetters for most of the campaign as they aim to defend the title for the third year in a row, but recent defeats in December against Kilmarnock and Hearts, as well as a recent draw against Aberdeen have opened the door to a resurgent Rangers side. January signing Nicolas Kuhn was the bright spark from the bench against Aberdeen and he will be hopeful of breaking into the starting lineup for the game in Edinburgh.

Celtic’s counterparts Hibs are currently experiencing huge problems in the league, with Nick Montgomery rapidly emerging as one of the most under-pressure managers in the division after a run of six games without a victory, including a 1-0 defeat to bitter city-rivals Hearts.

Hibs were comfortably beaten 3-0 in their last home game against St Mirren and Celtic will be hopeful of capitalising on their opponents’ poor run of form.

The fixture has huge implications on the title race and has unsurprisingly been selected for TV coverage. With that in mind we round up all of the key details you need to be aware of ahead of kick off.

When is Hibs vs Celtic?

Seventh placed Hibs play host to high-flying Celtic on Wednesday 7 February.

The last game between the two sides came on 6 December with Brendan Rodgers’ men recording a 4-1 home victory courtesy of goals from Oh-Hyeon Gyu, Matt O’Riley and Luis Palma. A Christian Doidge tap-in was a slight consolation for the visitors, who were overawed by their opponents quality on that occasion.

Celtic’s last trip to Easter Road was a much more frustrating affair and the capital side were able to hold the Hoops to a 0-0 draw back in October.

How to watch Hibs vs Celtic

Sky Sports Main Event will provide comprehensive coverage of the huge Premiership encounter between Hibs and Celtic.

Build up to the game begins at 7pm with the game itself getting underway at 8pm.