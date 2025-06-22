The Hoops midfielder has been competing at the Euro Under-21 Championships in Slovakia with his country

Celtic midfielder Paulo Bernardo is heading home early from the Under-21 European Championship after Portugal were knocked out by 10-man Netherlands at the quarter-final stage.

Bernardo, who achieved a personal milestone by becoming the most-capped player in the history of the Under-21 national team earlier this month, had helped his team mates rack up impressive wins over Poland and Georgia and a goalless draw with France in Group C earlier in the competition.

But they were left to lick their wounds after failing to break down a resolute Dutch defence in Slovakia.

It appeared as though Portugal’s route to the semis had been made easier when Ruben van Bommel picked up a second yellow card after just 21 minutes. However, Chelsea-bound Geovany Quenda missed a spot-kick, which came back off the post and Holland grew in confidence, as a result.

Ian Maatsen - previously on Rangers transfer radar during Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s tenure - had a teasing cross turned into his own net by Portugal defender Chico Lamba, but the former Borussia Dortmund star was flagged marginally offside.

Despite their man advantage, the Portuguese failed to pose much of an attacking threat with vice-captain Bernardo coming close to the opener with a stabbed effort.

But second half sub Ernest Poku struck the only goal of the tie on the counter-attack after rounding the keeper with just six minutes remaining to send Bernardo and co packing.

Bernardo striving for place in senior Portugal squad

Bernardo now has 33 caps and 11 goals to his name for the Under-21s. Although, he is now 23, he remains eligible for the youth squad as he was under 21 when the qualifying campaign began.

He is determined to join the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandez in head coach Roberto Martinez’ senior squad going forward after their recent UEFA Nations League triumph.

Speaking during the Euro Under-21 championships, Bernardo revealed: “My ambition now is to win this tournament and then play for the full Portugal team. I wasn’t aware of being the most capped player for the Under 21s until during the Finals when someone told me.

“At my first European Under 21s Championships, I was the youngest in the squad and at these Finals, I am the oldest. It’s been great to play for the Under 21s. It’s always a source of pride to represent my national team, it means I’m doing my job well.

“I was given the captain’s armband in our first game against France and that was a very proud moment for me too. But the important thing is we go as far as we can in Slovakia.”