The Swiss champions are still searching for their first points of the competition ahead of travelling to Glasgow this week

New BSC Young Boys manager Giorgio Contini has revealed he sought some advice from Real Madrid icon Carlo Ancelotti in a bid to reverse his side’s fortunes heading into their crunch Champions League showdown against Celtic.

The Hoops face the struggling Swiss champions - the competition’s whipping boys so far - in their penultimate game at Parkhead on Wednesday night, with the club sitting bottom of the new-look format with no points and a goal difference of -19 after six games.

It has been a miserable season for YB so far, with the club also languishing down in ninth place in their domestic league. However, Contini - who took charge last month - believes his side are still capable of springing an upset when they travel to Glasgow with a little guidance from legendary five-time Champions League winner Ancelotti.

The former Switzerland assistant boss said: “I visited Carlo Ancelotti during the time where I wasn’t working in football. What impressed me most about him is the way he leads a team. It was important for me to see that on the pitch and it confirms the values that I also want to live by.

“People come before football. If the focus is on people, the footballer will also work. Empathy has a big influence on the performance of athletes. And the next few weeks in the league and the Champions League will show whether his methods have worked with me!

“We have to find a balance between the time available and the results. At Celtic, we will try to be more creative when we have possession. I would like to see that. But I know that it won’t happen overnight.

“That’s why we first have to rely on our strengths and boost our self-confidence with positive results. Pressing is part of YB and we don’t want to shake this DNS. We want to be a team that presses, that is good at counter-pressing and switching play.

“This game also suits the squad, which combines fast players and those with a lot of physical presence. We will certainly stick to that.”

A victory for Celtic would guarantee them a spot in the play-offs with a game to spare - against Aston Villa. In order to stop Brendan Rodgers’ men from doing just that, Contini reckons his players have to stop being so wasteful in front of goal after Young Boys were held to a goalless draw by basement boys Winterthur at the weekend after coming out of their winter break.

Contini also implemented change by axing long-serving No.1 and captain David von Ballmoos by fielding 22-year-old rookie keeper Marvin Keller instead, with the Swiss Under-21 international having only played four games previously for the club.

He added: “It’s a shame we didn’t reward ourselves with goals for our good performance. This was a game where we deserved to win comfortably. Their goalkeeper had a very good game and we never got any luck.

“However, I saw a team of players who were on it from the start. My concern is we made a lot of poor decisions in the attacking side of the game and we have to take our chances against Celtic in Glasgow”.