Celtic lurched from one calamity into another on transfer deadline day.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The circumstances behind a Chelsea star’s embarrassing rejection of Celtic has come to the fore - as he’s left in the Stamford Bridge outer realm.

It was a day of woe on the striker front for the Premiership champions, who despite having not replaced Kyogo from the winter window, opted to sell Adam Idah to Swansea City. That’s despite not having a replacement sealed, with inexperienced duo Shin Yamada and Johnny Kenny left as the club’s only striker options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were served several rejections, starting with Anderlecht’s Kasper Dolberg. Perhaps most embarrassingly, a loan enquiry to Chelsea for out of favour David Datro Fofana was made, and he opted for Championship newcomers Charlton Athletic. They have just been promoted from the third tier and sit 16th in the second tier, but that didn’t even happen in the end. The circumstances behind the rejection have now come to light.

Why Chelsea striker rejected Celtic move

The Standard wrote: “David Datro Fofana’s proposed Deadline Day move to Charlton collapsed at the eleventh hour, as he was left stranded with Raheem Sterling and Alex Disasi in the Chelsea ‘bomb squad’. The Ivorian’s representatives worked hard on Monday to find a solution that would allow Fofana to leave Chelsea but ran out of time.

“Interest from Preston North End was followed by talks with Celtic, who had until 11pm to complete a deal because the Scottish window closed at that time, rather than the deadline of 7pm in England. But Fofana snubbed Celtic's loan offer and chose to pursue a move to Charlton, only for the newly-promoted Championship outfit to fail to complete the relevant paperwork on a deal sheet in time.”

That news of rejection made its way to 5Live with broadcaster Mark Chapman and Celtic hero Chris Sutton, who admitted it only added to the transfer nightmare Celtic were being put through. Here’s how that conversation went down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Sutton on Celtic transfer nightmare

Chapman: “I’ve just seen a story, Chris, which may get your ire going again towards Celtic, which is they were in for David Fofana at Chelsea? You heard that?”

Sutton: “Yeah, I saw that.”

Chapman: “It’s being reported now that he has turned them down for Charlton.”

Sutton: “God, what an idiot. Charlton? Instead of Celtic? Really?”

Chapman: “I was thinking more, that isn’t great for Celtic. If that is the case, it adds fuel to the fire doesn’t it?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sutton: “Yeah, it does. It’s been a nightmare, however many months now, of recruitment at Celtic. Never replaced Kyogo, never replaced Nicolas Kuhn; Brendan Rodgers clearly isn’t happy. When Callum McGregor says they need bodies in the door – Callum is super intelligent, he’s articulate, he’s measured. When the captain says they need players in, out of the Champions League, there is a large element of the support that are getting restless.”