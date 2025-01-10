Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A round-up of key rumours from Rangers and Celtic as pressure continues to intensify on Philippe Clement

Travel sickness continued to plague Rangers’ Scottish Premiership campaign as Philippe Clement’s side once again dropped points on the road in a 1-1 draw against seventh place side Dundee.

The Dens Park club stormed into an early lead when Oluqaseun Adewumi got on the end of an excellent Josh Mulligan cross to punish a disjointed Rangers backline.

The Gers equalised through in-form loanee Vaclav Cerny before half time but failed to produce the onslaught expected of them in the second interval to prevent yet another damaging away result.

Celtic, who are disappearing into the distance with a 15 point gap, travel to strugglers Ross County this weekend while second place Rangers play host to basement side St Johnstone.

Ahead of this weekend’s round of fixtures, we take a look at the key talking points from both Glasgow clubs.

Former Celtic man tipped to return to club he left 11-years ago

Former Celtic defender and academy graduate David Moyes is the outstanding favourite to make a return to the Everton dugout after the departure of Sean Dyche.

Guardian Sport claims Moyes is the club’s number one managerial target, ahead of the likes of Jose Mourinho, Lee Carsley and Gary O’Neil due to his familiarity with the Merseyside club.

Moyes, who spent nine years at Goodison Park between 2002 and 2013 before replacing Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, has managed the likes of Real Sociedad, Sunderland and West Ham on two occasions over the last decade.

The 61-year-old, who is credited with leading West Ham to Europa Conference League glory to end a 43-year wait for silverware, has been out of work since leaving the East London club at the end of last season.

"The one thing I won't do is put any manager under pressure personally, because I don't believe in it. I have not liked it when I have been in that position myself.” Moyes told BBC Sport earlier in the season.

"We are all getting a little bit older and I have to make sure I am doing the right thing for myself.

"Football is in my blood. It has been since I was a boy. I love watching football and I have enjoyed my career.

"If there is another part to it, so be it. But I would only want it to be a good part. I wouldn't want to be coming in and doing something which is very difficult.

"I don't want to be at the bottom of the league and fighting relegation, which I have had a few times, so we will see how things go."

Rangers boss Philippe Clement reacts to fan pressure

Under-fire Rangers boss Philippe Clement is adamant that he still has the board's backing at Ibrox despite another lacklustre away showing against Dundee.

Rangers have won just three times on the road in the Premiership all season and have one win in their last five, which is a stark contrast to Celtic, who have won more than double that amount while picking up an extra 12 points on their travels.

Speaking after the 1-1 draw at Dens Park, Clement responded to questions about whether the board were still supporting him by saying: “Yes, two hundred percent.

“Every day we have talks about everything, about January, next season, everything. Yes of course they [the fans] are unhappy today, all of us are unhappy to lose these three points.

“I didn’t hear that but I know I’m the face of the team, that’s part of the job. The supporters are behind us when we are good, when we play good games.

“Today wasn’t a good game so I understand it. I know these supporters, they don’t give up the moment we show quality.

“It’s about us showing the quality on the pitch then they’re directly behind the team. Always. It is our task to do that as fast as possible and that starts on Sunday.

“Defensively we were better than that last game and that is a positive point, but of course it is all about results.”

Speaking about Rangers’s poor away form, he said: “It has to do with confidence also, going behind. Maybe it gets in the minds of players about last games, losing points in away games.

“It's also maybe something to do that you need to play a lot of times with the same players. The last couple of weeks with all the changes we have lost stability and maybe some confidence.”