Jimmy Thelin will make his Aberdeen bow at Palmerston Park. | SNS Group

Aberdeen are currently level on points with Celtic following a perfect start to their season.

Celtic are enjoying the perfect start to their Scottish Premiership campaign with maximum points on the board so far and not a single goal conceded. The Hoops have banked five wins from five as they charge towards another top flight title pursuit but as things currently stand, it isn’t Rangers who are hot on their heels.

Breathing down the neck of Brendan Rodgers and his side are Aberdeen, who are the only other club in the league yet to drop points. The Dons have enjoyed a strong run of form and have conceded just three goals so far, keeping the pressure on the Hoops for the time being.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last season, Aberdeen finished in the bottom half of the table but after five straight wins, including their latest 2-1 victory over Motherwell, conversations are being held over just how high Jimmy Thelin’s side can reach for this time round.

Former Sweden international Mikael Lustig, who played for Celtic between 2012 and 2019, is delighted to see compatriot Thelin get off to a strong start in his new chapter with Aberdeen. The Dons assigned Thelin ahead of the summer, making him their 25th permanent manager.

Aberdeen are no strangers to challenging at the very top of the table, and Lustig knows what that’s like to battle against, having been at Celtic during their title push. While it’s a bit of out the picture to discuss Aberdeen gunning for another title, many are wondering whether they have what it takes to snub Rangers of second place this season. However, it’s not something Lustig believes will happen this season.

“Can Aberdeen split the Glasgow clubs this season? I doubt it. I hope so, but I can't see it happening over the course of a whole season,” he admitted. “There were some special years when the other team in Glasgow wasn't there. We maybe didn't have the greatest team then either, but I don't think Aberdeen pushed us that closely.

“In the end we won it quite comfortably that season. Jimmy has got off to a great start, though. Getting points early when you join a new club is very important.”