The former Republic of Ireland International insists the player ‘did not want to go’

As Celtic yet again win a SPFL Premiership match at the death, a club legend has been discussing their transfer window.

The Hoops kept in touching distance with Hearts after beating Motherwell 3-2 at Celtic Park. Kelechi Iheanacho gave the home side the opener before Steelmen striker, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos scored a brace. As Parkhead grew evermore agitated, a goal from Benjamin Nygren settled the home fans’ nerves before Daizen Maeda scored a last gasp winner to secure the three points.

The Japanese star was played down the middle at the end, where he got his goal after Iheanacho was subbed, however the number nine position remains to be an area of the pitch where Celtic fans don’t believe they have enough depth. Following the sales of Kyogo Furuhashi last year and Adam Idah in the summer, Celtic have been unable to sign a big name striker and had to buy Iheanacho on a free. While this may turn out to be a blessing in disguise, former Celtic goalkeeper, Pat Bonner believes that Idah wanted to stay at Celtic Park.

‘Adam did not want to go’

Bonner, who is part of the FAI and is a well-known associate of Idah’s, believed his countryman was forced out the door at Parkhead. He told BBC Radio Scotland: “By the way, Adam (Idah) did not want to go. Adam Idah was let go because Celtic got a decent fee for him.

"And to be honest, I think if he was still here, he scored 20 last year, and that’s a decent return for a player who people think isn’t good enough. Imagine him and Iheanacho now fighting for that number one spot, or coming off the bench and one playing and one not playing, or whatever.”

Idah went to Swansea City in the summer for a fee of £7.5m. After a successful loan spell in 2024, The Hoops signed him permanently for £9m on a five year deal shortly after, however the striker struggled for form ever since.

Competition for places could’ve been healthy

Bonner believes that if Idah stayed at Celtic Park, the competition for the number nine jersey between him and Iheanacho could’ve been beneficial to The Celts. He said: "I think that would have been a really good competition for very similar type players. But just to point that out, Adam Idah did not want to go."

Iheanacho’s goal against Motherwell was his third in Celtic jersey, having previously netted against Kilmarnock and Red Star Belgrade. After having underwhelming stints at Middlesborough and Sevilla recently, Hoops fans didn’t have high hopes for their new man, however if his knack of popping up with important goals at the right time continues, they may get a pleasant surprise.

Idah opened his account for Swansea on Saturday from the spot against Leicester City. Now that it’s been revealed he wanted to stay at the club, it will be interesting to see who racks up the better goal tally out of he and Iheanacho this season.