Ange Postecoglou’s side return to European action a as they look to maintain their impressive run of form

Celtic w extended their unbeaten streak to 17 matches at the weekend and they will aim to continue their devastating form against FK Bodo/Glimt in the Europa Conference League.

The Hoops, who have not lost a single game since November, entertain the Norwegian outfit at Parkhead on Thursday night.

Ange Postecoglou’s side swept aside Raith Rovers 4-0 in the Scottish Cup on Sunday, with four separate players on the scoresheet.

Liam Scales fired Celtic in front with a fierce strike. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Despite winning half of their group stage fixtures in the Europa League, Celtic were unable to finish in the top two which ensured they dropped down to this newly-formed competition.

Bodo/Glimt remain undefeated in the Europa Conference League so far this season having finished second in Group C, with three victories and three draws including a memorable 6-1 thrashing of Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

However, they dropped points came on their travels, which could make a trip to Parkhead a much tougher proposition.

Kjetil Knutsen’s side are currently in their off-season, with the 2022 Eilteserien campaign set to commence in April.

Several friendly matches were arranged in preparation for the tie but with Celtic at their sharpest in recent weeks, Bodo/Glimt’s lack of competitive action could prove to be their undoing.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Celtic vs FK Bodo/Glimt kick-off?

Who: Celtic vs FK Bodo/Glimt

What: Europa Conference League - Round of 16

Where: Parkhead

When: Thursday, February 17th – kick-off 8.00pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the game will bow be shown live on BT Sport 2. Coverage begins at 7.45pm following Rangers match against Borussia Dortmund.

Subscribers can stream the match live via the BT Sports website. or app. Celtic TV will also show the game with a one-off match pass available to purchase via the club’s website.

What’s the team news ahead of Celtic vs FK Bodo/Glimt?

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been boosted by the return of full-back Josip Juranovic for their clash with face the Norwegian outfit on Thursday evening.

The Croatian has missed the Hoops last two outings against Aberdeen and Raith Rovers due to illness, but he is now available for selection.

However, winger Mikey Johnston is set to be out for “a little while” after suffering an ankle injury at the weekend.

Yosuke Ideguchi, David Turnbull, Kyogo Furuhashi and Albian Ajeti will similarly play no part, but Karamoko Dembele is nearing a return to first-team duty after turning out for the Hoops B team for the first time since pre-season.

Celtic's Mikey Johnston makes a break during the cinch Premiership match between Celtic and St Johnstone. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Postecoglou confirmed: “From last weekend, Mikey Johnston picked up an ankle sprain nothing too serious but it will keep him out for a little while.

“Everyone else came through okay, Josip is available, he’s back training after missing the last couple of games.

“Yosuke Ideguchi is not registered (for Europe) so he won’t be available but that’s it.”

FK Bodo/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen, who has been linked with the vacant managerial post at Aberdeen, is likely to stick to his favoured 4-3-3 formation at Parkhead.