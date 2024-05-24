Everything you need to know to tune into the Old Firm Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Rangers.

Celtic and Rangers will now be putting the final touches on their preparations for this weekend’s Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park. The Hoops have already won the Premiership title, edging their biggest rivals, but there is another score to settle in the cup final.

It’s set to be a huge occasion in the capital, and it will be interesting to see whether Celtic reassert their dominance or whether the Gers can exact title revenge. Ahead of the clash, we run you through all you need to know to tune in on television.

When is Celtic Vs Rangers in the Scottish Cup final?

The Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Rangers will take place on Saturday, May 25. It will take place at Hampden Park, and kick-off is set for 3pm.

Is the Scottish Cup final on TV?

This game will actually be shown across two channels. BBC One and Premier Spots will both show this game live on TV.

Coverage will begin early on the BBC, starting at 1.15pm, while Premier Spots kick off their coverage at 2pm. Naturally, the BBC coverage will be available for free, while the Premier Sports coverage will require an active subscription. Both networks offer streaming services to allow users to watch on phone, tablet or PC.

What has Brendan Rodgers said?

Speaking ahead of this one, Celtic boss Rodgers has said: “We have a humility in how we work. You can never have that arrogance. We respect every opponent we play, whether it’s Rangers, Raith or whoever.

"From a football perspective there’s no different approach to this game than the other four in the league, we want to impose ourselves. For the supporters it’s everything," Rodgers said. "They live their life for Celtic. To deliver it for them would be great. Any final is always a challenge, a Celtic-Rangers final is a great occasion, but for us it’s focusing on our game and how we can win it."

What has Philippe Clement said?

Rangers boss Clement has said: “It’s my first chance to win this in Scotland. I know the feeling of winning a cup. It’s always special games. As an assistant manager I also managed to win a cup with Michel Preud’homme. That was the first trophy for Brugge after 12 or 13 years. It’s a special day because it’s one moment. That’s the nice thing about it – it’s the last game of the season. So it’s all or nothing in that moment.

“Your go on your holiday with the feeling of that climax and a really great moment. That creates a special atmosphere I think. Some things happened this season that were not good enough and it's my ambition to make the club better and team better next season. First we need to focus on this moment and grab it because if I look back at the last three Old Firms, we didn't grab the moments in these games. Every cup final is very important. It is winning a trophy, winning a prize. And I know the record of the Old Firms so it is an opportunity now to break that cycle that has been going on for too long.