Rangers manager Philippe Clement, who anticipates a "big" rebuild at Rangers this summer as he once again bemoaned a lengthy injury list.

The latest headlines for Celtic and Rangers ahead of their Scottish Cup clash this weekend.

The highly anticipated Scottish Cup final is approaching this weekend and Celtic will look to further upset Rangers with another trophy scoop. The Hoops snubbed their rivals of another Scottish Premiership title and will be looking to finish their season on the ultimate high before turning their attention to the summer transfer window.

Ahead of Saturday’s clash, let’s take a look at some of the latest headlines in Glasgow.

Aberdeen eye Rangers star

Aberdeen’s Kelle Roos is approaching the final days of his contract at Pittodrie and they are exploring their options to sign a new No.1 this summer. As the Dons prepare for the 31-year-old to leave as a free agent, they have set their sights on two goalkeeping targets, including Rangers’ Robby McCrorie, according to the Daily Record.

Hakon Valdimarsson of Brentford and Celtic’s Benjamin Siegrist are also on the list but it has been made clear that the latter will pursue a move away from Scotland if he does opt to leave Parkhead.

Rangers are reportedly aware of Aberdeen’s interest in McCrorie, whose contract expires in 2025. The 26-year-old has made just one appearance across all competitions this season and is now looking for a regular spot as a first choice shot-stopper, as he wants to force his way back into the Scotland international team. While Jack Butland remains the favourite at Ibrox, it’s unlikely McCrorie will be given a significant run out between the sticks.

McCrorie’s twin brother Ross made the switch from Rangers to Aberdeen in 2021 and has since been sold on to Bristol City. The defender was named in Steve Clarke’s provisional Scotland squad ahead of Euro 2024, so it’s no surprise his brother is now linked to a similar move.

Ex-England star defends Rodgers’ Celtic Premier League claim

Brendan Rodgers recently backed Celtic to be a ‘top six’ side if they were to compete in the English Premier League and his comments didn’t go down well with talkSPORT host Andy Goldstein. The Hoops boss appeared on the show and stressed that he believes Celtic would flourish in England’s top flight.

“There’s no doubt, if Celtic was in the Premier League, it would be up there in minimum, that top six bracket. It’s absolutely incredible, wherever you go in the world, you will meet Celtic supporters. The fan base, the history of the club, that’s what makes it a truly, truly massive club.”

Goldstein objected Rodgers’ comments and suggested Celtic were only ‘giants in Scotland’, as opposed to a side that could challenge in the Premier League against some of the world’s strongest sides. However, Darren Bent has jumped in to defend Rodgers and backed up his take.

“Celtic around the world? Celtic are massive! If Celtic were in the Premier League, players would want to go and play for them. They are a massive club all around the world,” the ex-England star followed up on talkSPORT.

