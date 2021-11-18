The Hoops face League Cup holders Saints on the back of an eight-game unbeaten run

A place in next months’ Premier Sports Cup Final is up for grabs on Saturday when Celtic aim to build on their eight-match unbeaten run against current holders St Johnstone at Hampden Park.

Following a slow start to the season, the Hoops have been in scintillating form in recent weeks and with confidence high in the Parkhead camp, manager Ange Postecoglou will hope his side can pick up from where they left off prior to the international break.

Celtic have already advanced further in the competition than they did last season, beating Hearts and Raith Rovers to reach the last four.

Callum Davidson’s side will provide formidable opposition, having visited the national stadium FOUR times last season on route to complete a memorable cup double.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson

Saints had to battle past Arbroath on penalties in the second round before defeating Dundee 2-0 in the quarter finals.

Their domestic form has been somewhat disappointing, winning just three games in the Scottish Premiership but Davidson will hope memories of last season’s cup triumph can provide the spark that has been missing from his side this term.

The Hoops ran out 2-0 winners during the previous meeting between the sides’ last month, with Giorgos Giakoumakis and Josip Juranovic on target

However, two clean sheets in as many games will provide cause for optimism among the St Johnstone ranks.

Prior to kick-off, both teams will take part in a minute’s applause in honour of Celtic legend Bertie Auld, after the Lisbon Lion passed away last weekend at the age of 83. Hoops players will also wear his iconic No.10 on their shorts.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Celtic vs St Johnstone kick-off?

Who: Celtic vs St Johnstone

What: Premier Sports Cup semi-final

Where: Hampden Park

When: Saturday, November 20th – kick-off 5.15pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1 with coverage beginning at 4.30pm. The match can be streamed via the Premier Sports player.

What’s the team news ahead of Celtic vs St Johnstone?

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou confirmed the match will come too soon for injured trio Giorgos Giakoumakis, Carl Starfelt and Tom Rogic.

The Hoops boss was hopeful of having some of his stars carrying niggles available for selection after the international break.

Greek striker Giakoumakis has a knee injury that will keep him side-lined “for at least another week”, while Swedish defender Starfelt is still recovering from a hamstring problem sustained in late October.

Carl Starfelt joined Celtic this summer.

That could mean youngster Stephen Welsh retains his place at centre-back alongside Cameron Carter Vickers, while James Forrest and Mikey Johnston have nursed their way back to full fitness after recent setbacks.

Frenchman Christopher Jullien could be set for a long-awaited return from knee surgery in the coming weeks.

Postecoglou stated: “We’ve got a clean bill of health. We’ve had no issues with players returning from international duty.

“Tommy and Carl are still working through their rehab. Giakoumakis got a knock on his knee during the Dundee game. He played on but wasn’t feeling right afterwards, so we got it checked out and thankfully it’s nothing serious.”

St Johnstone are without striker Stevie May for up to six weeks after jarring his knee in training on Monday, while winger Glenn Middleton will miss out after suffering a hamstring strain while on Scotland Under-21 duty.

Saints boss Callum Davidson said: “Glenn will be out on Saturday. He’s tweaked his hamstring and we’ll need to find out how bad it is.

“Stevie has tweaked his knee ligament so has been for a scan and will be out until Christmas time. It’s a blow for us because he’s a key player in an important area of the team and we’ll miss him a lot.”