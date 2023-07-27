Celtic and Rangers are approaching the latter stages of their pre-season preparations with the return to competitive action just around the corner.

The Hoops are due to travel across to Ireland for their penultimate summer friendly against Premier League side Wolves in Dublin, while the Light Blues are in recovery mode after losing 3-1 to Olympiacos last night. We have rounded up all the latest transfer news surrounding both Glasgow clubs on Thursday, July 27.

Celtic defender sees transfer exit chances ‘increase’

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Hoops are bracing themselves for bids from clubs in Serie A for centre-back Stephen Welsh after the Italian Football Federation changed rules on signing non-EU players.

Stephen Welsh of Celtic has become a potential target for Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Federazione Italiana Giuoco Calsio has altered their rules, meaning players from the UK and Switzerland will NOT be required to take up non-EU spaces in squads. Prior to these changes, there were strict limits on signing UK-based players following the decision to leave the European Union through Brexit, with clubs only permitted to sign two foreign imports in the same season.

Former Scotland Under-21 international Welsh has been linked with a permanent move away from Parkhead this summer and the Daily Record state a move could finally be on the cards with Hellas Verona and Udinese expected to reiginite their interest in him.

Welsh has slipped down the pecking order for a starting spot at Celtic, with new recruit Maik Nawrocki competing with Carter Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt and Yuki Kobayashi for a centre-half role. There have been rumours suggesting the latter could be loaned out this season after struggling to adapt to the physicality of Scottish football.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Should Welsh seal a move to Italy, he would joined a number of Scots already plying their trade there with Lewis Ferguson (Bologna) Josh Doig (Verona) and Liam Henderson (Empoli) all making their mark.

Rangers ‘consider’ loan exit for midfielder

Newly-promoted EFL League One side Northampton Town are leading the race to take Alex Lowry on loan for the season - with Rangers reportedly exploring potential options for the highly-rated midfelder.

The 20-year-old has been on the fringes of the Gers first-team under Michael Beale but given the number of players the Englishman has at his disposal in the central midfielder area, it’s believed Lowry could benefit from going out to gain regular football elsewhere to continue his development.

Lowry suffered an injury-hit season last term, but Northampton boss Jon Brady is keen to thrash out a deal to bring him south of the border after fellow Scotland Under-21 international Marc Leonard enjoyed a successful temporary stint at Sixfields en-route to helping the club clinch promotion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A near ever-present for the Gers’ B-Team, Lowry has been training with Beale’s squad on a full-time basis and wants to prove he is worthy of becoming a regular starter at Ibrox. Speaking at the end of last season, he said: “You have to keep working hard and I don’t think I have made it yet.

“I still have so much to prove and it’s up to me to prove to the manager tham I’m worthy of a starting place or game time from the bench. Hopefully I can play as many games as possible for the club, that’s the aim. The manager has given a lot of young players a chance but I know it’s not easy to get games for Rangers and I have experienced pro who play in my position.