Key Celtic figure set for Aston Villa move - exclusive

A Celtic director is leaving the club to take up a new role with Aston Villa (Pic: Getty) | Getty Images

The English Premier League side are starting the transfer window by adding a high ranking Celtic official to their commercial team.

Celtic FC Commercial Director Adrian Filby is set to quit the Parkhead club to take up the same position with English Premier League side Aston Villa, GlasgowWorld can exclusively reveal.

The experienced backroom figure has been with the Hoops since 2008 in a second spell at Celtic Park, having previously worked as a Special Projects manager between 1997 and 2002 before leaving for a role in the Scottish media industry. The University of Strathclyde graduate, who is also a qualified chartered accountant, departs after just short of 16 years in his second spell with the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As commercial director, Filby worked closely with former Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell, now the club's chairman, and current chief executive officer Michael Nicholson.

In March 2020, Celtic signed what they believe is the most lucrative kit sponsorship deal in Scottish sport history with adidas. Introducing the five year deal, estimated to be worth in the region of £30m, Peter Lawwell said: “This is a hugely significant new partnership for Celtic and our supporters and allows us to look to the future with confidence. To be able to create this fantastic new relationship demonstrates the strength and stability of the Club and the power of our enduring story.

“I would like to congratulate everyone at Celtic and adidas who have worked to deliver this fantastic new partnership between two of the world’s great sporting institutions, in particular, our commercial director Adrian Filby."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2022, Filby struck a deal with Ladbrokes to be the in-stadium betting partner at Celtic Park and renewed an agreement with Forbes Bespoke Suits last year to continue as the Club’s Official Tailoring Partner. He oversaw the signing of a four-year partnership with EA Sports to become the exclusive Official Video Game Partner of the Scottish Premiership Champions.

Traditionally, the role of commercial director in an organisation is to deal with such tasks as billing, the organisation of labour, analysing costs and negotiating material prices. A commercial director would also usually oversee all commercial and managerial aspects of projects to ensure they are completed on time and under budget.