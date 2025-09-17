Celtic last faced Partick Thistle back in 2020 - take a look at how the team has changed since then.

Celtic will take on Partick Thistle in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final this weekend and will be looking to build on their unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership.

The last time the Hoops faced the Scottish Championship side was back in January 2020 in the Scottish Cup. Celtic, who were led by former manager Neil Lennon at the time, enjoyed a 2-1 win over the Jags thanks to goals from Callum McGregor and Leigh Griffiths.

Take a look at where the starting XI from 2020 are now, as Brendan Rodgers’ side prepare to face Thistle for the first time in more than five years.

Celtic legends and Premier League champions signing

Goalkeeper: Fraser Forster

Forster is currently not tied to a club after being released by Tottenham Hotspur this summer. The 37-year-old was on loan with Celtic the last time they played Partick Thistle, his third loan spell with the Glasgow side. Forster also spent two years at the club as a full-time player.

Defenders: Jeremie Frimpong, Christopher Jullien, Nir Bitton, Greg Taylor

Frimpong recently made the high profile move to Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen as part of their record-breaking summer transfer haul. The right-back made history with Leverkusen in 2024 when they won their first Bundesliga title.

French centre-back Jullien is back on home soil playing for Ligue 2 side Montpellier, who he joined from Celtic in 2022.

Bitton has played for two clubs since also leaving Celtic in 2022. The 33-year-old returned to Israel to join Maccabi Tel Aviv on a free transfer, he has since re-signed with F.C. Ashdod, where he spent his youth years.

Taylor left Celtic this summer following the expiration of his contract, marking the end of his six years at Parkhead. He made the move to Greek club PAOK as a free agent in July.

Midfielders: Scott Brown, Olivier Ntcham, Callum McGregor, Tom Rogic

Celtic legend and former captain Brown ended a 14-year tenure with the Hoops in 2021 to join Aberdeen. He retired the following year and is now the manager of Ayr United, having also taken charge of Fleetwood Town in England.

Ntcham also left Celtic in 2021 to sign for Swansea City, following a brief loan spell with Marseille. The 29-year-old has since joined Turkish side Samsunspor, who he has been with since 2023.

McGregor is the only player from Celtic’s last meeting with Partick Thistle who is still at the club. Now captain, the 32-year-old has spent all of his youth and senior career with the Hoops, apart from a loan spell to Notts County in 2013.

Rogic is now retired from professional football, having made the decision in 2023 to focus on his family life. The ex-Socceroo left Celtic in 2022 and spent a year at West Brom before announcing his retirement.

Divisive forwards have since moved on

Forwards: Leigh Griffiths, Odsonne Edouard

Griffiths has spent the last three years playing football in Australia. After leaving Celtic in 2022 for a brief stint at Falkirk, the striker signed for Mandurah City. Griffiths now plays for Stirling Macedonia in Perth.

Edouard signed for French club Lens this summer after a nightmare experience with both Crystal Palace and Leicester City. The striker had been linked with a return to Glasgow but he signed for Lens on Deadline Day.

