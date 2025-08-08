Vastly experience winger has leapt to his dad's defence following his touchline meltdown this week

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Rangers winger Vladimir Weiss is confident Slovan Bratislava can set up another Champions League crack at Celtic by overturning their one goal deficit against Kairat Almaty.

And the 35-year-old Bratislava skipper has leapt to his father’s defence after Weiss Sr was sent off after his touchline meltdown during Tuesday’s 1-0 first-leg defeat in Kazakhstan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite playing the final 25 minutes with 10 men after Rahim Ibrahim was dismissed after picking up a second yellow card, the visitors looked set to claim a valuable goalless draw to carry into the return leg until the last minute of the game when Kairat were awarded a penalty.

16-year-old Dastan Satpaev stepped up and made no mistake from the spot, but the decision to award the spot-kick left Slovan’s veteran boss livid.

Weiss Sr let his frustrations spill over as he confronted both the referee and fourth official before storming onto the pitch and being dragged away against the club he previously managed a decade ago.

Vladimir Weiss explains dad’s furious touchline antics

His son, who had a loan spell at Ibrox and helped Rangers to the Premiership title in 2011, has explained his dad’s emotional antics, before admitting he's desperate to have a second chance at gaining revenge over Celtic by advancing to the play-off round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brendan Rodgers’ side thrashed the Slovakians 5-1 at Parkhead in the competition’s League Phase last term. The two-legged tie will take place over August 19/20 and 26/27 August, with the first leg in Glasgow’s east end.

Weiss Sr said: “He's a very emotional man and this match meant even more to him because he used to manage Kairat Almaty. Just as I would do anything for this team, so would he.

“He regrets what happened now, but there's nothing he can do about it now.

“Unfortunately, we will miss him in the home leg, but with the quality on our side and with our excellent fans, we will beat them at a sold-out stadium and win through to play against Celtic.”