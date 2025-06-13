Former Hoops and Dundee centre-back was most recently tasked with promoting Celtic’s academy players to the first-team

Celtic have parted ways with player pathway manager and B-team coach Darren O’Dea after finalising his move to English Championship side Swansea City.

The former Hoops, Toronto, Blackpool and Dundee defender has been confirmed as assistant head coach, joining Alan Sheehan’s backroom team with Sky Sports claiming the 38-year-old has agreed a three-year deal.

Sheehan is preparing for his first full season in charge at the Liberty Stadium after arriving on an initial short-term basis in March, helping guide the Welsh club to an 11th place finish following a strong end to the campaign in which they claimed 17 points from their last eight league games.

A club statement said: “Swansea City is delighted to confirm the appointment of Darren O’Dea as the club’s assistant head coach, and that Richard Stearman will continue as first-team coach.

“Stearman, 37, also makes up part of Sheehan’s coaching staff for his first campaign in charge, with the former Wolves defender having first joined the club on a short-term basis in March, helping the Swans to a strong end to the 2024-25 season as they took 17 points from the last eight games.

“Sheehan’s coaching staff will be completed by head of goalkeeping Martyn Margetson and first-team coach Kris O’Leary, who continue in their respective roles.”

Director of football Richard Montague, said: “These are two very important appointments, and we are really happy to have reached these agreements in good time before the start of pre-season. They are two coaches with really good ideas we feel can complement what Alan brings to the table as head coach.

“Darren comes to us with an interesting background, with intensive coaching experience and knowledge of the operational side of the game at an elite club. He will add a lot to us on and off the pitch. Richard had a great impact in the short time he was working here, the players really enjoyed working with him, and we are excited to see how he grows into a full-time role.”

After forming his new-look coaching team, Sheehan, commented: “I am delighted to have Darren and Richard join the coaching staff. They are two guys I trust, and who have an incredible work ethic. They have shown a great desire to be here at Swansea City. These are exactly the sort of people we need to help us move forward, and I am really happy we have been able to come to an agreement for them to join Swansea City.”

O’Dea - a product of Celtic’s academy - won 20 caps for the Republic of Ireland and made 70 first-team appearances for the Parkhead side during his playing career, winning two league titles, one Scottish Cup and a Scottish League Cup.

He retired in 2019 and transitioned into coaching, initially joining Motherwell as under-18s manager, before returning to Celtic in the same role. O’Dea was promoted to ‘B’ team coach two years later, and also took on the responsibilities of player pathway manager last year.

Confirming his departure, a Celtic statement read: “Darren O’Dea has left the Club to join Swansea City. Thank you for your contribution to #CelticFC & best of luck, Darren!”