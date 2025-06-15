Reasons for why the 49ers have come to Rangers have been shared alongside Wrexham interest in a Celtic favourite.

The transfer season is off and running with both Rangers plus Celtic linked to big moves.

After a takeover by 49ers Enterprises and Andrew Cavenagh, there have been no shortage of Ibrox rumours, with several stars linked and others like Cyriel Dessers possibly heading the other way. They will find out their Champions League qualifying fate this month as attentions turn to those fixtures for head coach Russell Martin.

Meanwhile, Celtic have already made one permanent signing with Kieran Tierney’s return from Arsenal as a free agent made official. Here are some of the latest headlines with Rangers and Celtic flavourings, including Wrexham interest in one ex Hoops man after time at Sheffield Wednesday and why the 49ers have rocked up at Ibrox.

Investment banker on why Rangers were invested in by 49ers Enterprises

Les Allan helped broker the Rangers takeover bid and the US-based investment banker has told BBC Scotland why he feels the attraction from America in the Light Blues was apparent. He said: “If you're looking at the investment from a financial point of view, the figures speak for themselves. Rangers' enterprise value is probably around £150m. For that you could probably buy a very small fraction of the 49ers, you could buy a fraction of an English Premier League club.

"Yet Rangers offer you one of the top two teams in Scotland, with a 38-acre training facility, a magnificent stadium in the heart of Glasgow and the possibility of top-tier European competition every year. So from a financial point of view, the comparisons I believe are compelling. In fact, in the US, here in LA, a women's team just traded for $250m, without the background, the history or the trophy winning past of Rangers.

"Each club has different but deep histories no matter if you're Stenhousemuir or Rangers. If we're out there in the investment banking world and you're selling two semi-conductor companies, how do you differentiate from the two? But football clubs, even in the same league, have deep and different cultural pasts."

Celtic hero wanted by Wrexham after Sheffield Wednesday exit

Stuart Armstrong is a favourite of the Celtic support after what he achieved at the club following a move from Dundee United. He won eight trophies including four titles between 2015-2018 and played his part in an invincible Treble won by the Hoops during Brendan Rodgers’ first spell at charge, leaving for Southampton and since turning out for Vancouver Whitecaps plus Sheffield Wednesday.

Armstrong has departed the Owls as a free agent but the US-backed Wrexham could spend big as they look to cement themselves in the Championship after promotion from League One. Amid issues over wages at Sheffield Wednesday, Alan Nixon has claimed that Armstrong plus Celtic diehard and ex Scotland midfielder Barry Bannan could end up in Wales.

He stated: “Skipper Barry Bannan, 35, is one of many who could leave if the Owls fail to pay his late wages. Wrexham are tracking developments and can afford to pay a top salary. The Robins are also interested in midfielder Stuart Armstrong, 33, who is a free agent after a short spell at Wednesday.”