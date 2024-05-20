The star is being linked with big moves

Celtic can start to consider their summer business as the transfer window approaches.

The 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season is now wrapped up and Celtic have been crowned champions once again.

With the hard work over in the league, just one match remains as they hope to further torment Rangers with a triumph in the Scottish Cup final this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brendan Rodgers’ side can now start to scour the market for potential new signings as they look to bolster their squad ahead of another exciting season in Scotland’s top flight. However, it’s not just the incomings that Celtic need to focus on — their title-winning side has earned a lot of attention from clubs across the border and overseas.

Matt O’Riley is one of the main key players attracting interest as we enter the summer transfer window and with 19 goals and 18 assists from midfield this season, it’s not hard to see why. English Premier League clubs Brighton, Everton and West Ham have been linked with the 23-year-old but with his contract not up until 2027, Celtic hold an advantage.

Former Hoops striker Frank McAvennie also does not see O’Riley moving on to a a bottom half Premier League side, having enjoyed three consecutive title wins with Celtic. However, doubts have been cast over a top English club bidding for him, which leaves the situation tricky. Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie stressed that Celtic and O’Riley are a ‘match made in heaven’ and doesn’t why he would want to leave just yet.

He said: “I don’t know if he’s their best player, but he’s been the most outstanding player. He’s scored some great goals, got some great assists and I’m not sure where he would want to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t think he would want to go to the [English] Premiership. I don’t think Matt would want to go down to one of the bottom clubs and fight. I don’t think he’s that kind of player. I don’t know if the top clubs will come in for him. He’s stuck in limbo a bit.

“He’s a wonderful talent. I think he’ll go abroad. If he goes anywhere it’ll be Spain or Italy. He could go to one of the top teams in Italy or wherever. I don’t know if he’d want to go. He’s loving it at Celtic. It’s a match made in heaven. I think he might want to stay, why would you want to leave?“