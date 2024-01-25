Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rangers' 3-0 win away to Hibs last night closed the gap at the top of the Scottish Premiership table to just six points with Philippe Clement's side still having one game in hand over league leaders Celtic.

Both sides are back in action this weekend with The Hoops welcoming Ross County and the Gers on the road again to take on St Mirren. Meanwhile, there is less than one week remaining in the January transfer window and Deadline Day is fast approaching for Scottish Premiership clubs. Both Glasgow rivals have already done business in this window but supporters are eager to see more deals get over the line before the February 1 deadline. One position that both clubs seem keen to recruit in is striker and a links to a current Leeds United forward from both continue to persist.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

England youth international Joe Gelhardt was first linked with the Glasgow clubs at the star of January and his name has drifted in and out of the rumour mill on multiple occasions ever since. It was claimed that both Celtic and Rangers had an interest in the 21-year old along with a host of EFL Championship clubs.

If the Hoops and Gers are indeed keen on a move for the former Wigan Athletic attacker then the latest news from transfer correspondent Alan Nixon will come as a boost. The journalist recently posted on X, formerly Twitter, that Leeds were looking to 'move some wages out' this month.

However, there was a caveat to that. He wrote: "Trying to move some wages out. Without any success" in response to a user asking about the Yorkshire club's plans for the rest of the window.