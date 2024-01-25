Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The January transfer window is approaching it’s conclusion and Rangers still remain in the hunt for a new left back to bolster their squad ahead of a second half of the season title charge.

The Gers trail Celtic by just five points after yesterday’s victory with left back Ridvan Yilmaz firing home his first goal to inspire the team to a 3-0 victory over Hibs.

Yilmaz is believed to be the subject of interest from a number of Turkish club’s including the league champions Galatasaray, who could make a late move for the 22-year-old.

Likewise, there is also a great deal of uncertainity surrounding the future of veteran defender Borna Barisic. The Croatian international has struggled with injuries this season and is yet to put pen to paper on a new contract - meaning he could be available for free in the summer window.

For this reason, it is strongly suspected that Philippe Clement is in the market to sign at least one long term left back to give his side stability in the coming years.

Earlier reports this week from TeamTalk has identified FC Twente star Gijis Smal as a potential target. The 26-year-old has vast experience in Dutch football, whilst also playing at Europa League level.

The defender’s contract expires in June and it has been widely reported that he recently declined an offer to extend his stay at the Grolsch Veste stadium.

However, other outlets such as The National claim that the Gers have other targets in mind as a preference to Smal.

These reports appear to be backed up by recent social media comments by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The Italian journalist tweeted: “Ajax are open to loan out Anass Salah-Eddine in the final days of the January transfer window.2002 born Holland U21 left back in the list of several clubs including Rangers and Torino but race open, nothing agreed so far.”

Salah-Eddine is a product of the highly distinguished Ajax academy - he amassed 32 appearances in the second-tier of Dutch football for the club’s B team before making the step up to senior football in 2020.

He is yet to establish himself as a first team regular at Ajax, with just eight league appearances, but has enjoyed a steady loan spell last season at FC Twente.