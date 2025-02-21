The English pair have both been complimentary towards Celtic in the Champions League.

Gary Lineker was left with some Celtic dejection for a pair of Hoops figures - and Alan Shearer pointed to a transfer misstep for Champions League elimination.

The England striker legends were casting their eye over a European performance for the ages by Brendan Rodgers’ side away to Bayern Munich. A knockout round play-off tie was eventually lost 3-2 on aggregate despite a 1-1 draw away to the Bundesliga giants, Nicolas Kuhn putting Celtic ahead at the Allianz Arena.

It looked as if they had earned the right to play another 30 minutes to try and seal a remarkable piece of Champions League progress. But Alphonso Davies’ goal in second half stoppage time was enough to seal a draw for the hosts and make sure they didn’t suffer a shock elimination.

Speaking on the Rest is Football Podcast, Lineker and Shearer were far from impressed with Bayern but did like what they saw from Celtic.

Lineker dejection

For two Hoops faces in particular, the Match of the Day host had particular sympathy. Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel had put on a number of top saves to keep Bayern out while a tactical masterclass by Rodgers was eventually undone by a late goal with mere seconds to play.

Speaking on the game, Lineker said: “Oh, I felt for Celtic, I felt for them. So Brendan and Casper. “I fell for Kasper as well because he made such a tremendous save. “They must have got a little bit edgy, the Bayern fans, because they would have expected to stroll through”

Shearer analysis

On co-commentary duty for the game, Shearer insisted that Celtic would have been through had they had a clinical striker up top. This will particularly rankle with Rodgers who admitted Celtic wanted to sign a striker in the winter after selling Kyogo but did not manage to land one.

Newcastle icon Shearer added: “I saw them making it difficult at times, but I didn't see them playing as well as they did. If they had a finisher up top, they would be in the round of 16 now. There's no doubt about it. I mean, they had three or four unbelievable chances in the first 20 minutes.

“They were knocking it around, every player was comfortable, Brendan got his tactics spot on. Yeah, it was a really, really impressive performance from Celtic, their movement, everything about them looked really good and to go out in the way, they did. Oh, God, I could feel it.

“It was brilliant to, again, brilliant to be at the ground, at such a magnificent stadium, great atmosphere. Celtic were really, really unlucky, and it was really cruel. Wasn't impressed with Bayern Munich at all. I mean, I said maybe five minutes in, wasn't sure about them this year. Certainly in midfield and forward positions. I think they can be a threat. But I think defensively, they'll probably get found out the further they go in the competition.

“It was only the end behind one goal that kept on going. But the rest of the crowd was pretty quiet because of the job that Celtic did on them. Because, I mean, they didn't have a lot of possession, but when they did have possession, they used it really well. Their movement was great. And obviously the chances they created. Then they got the goal in the second half.

“The least they deserved was to go in for another 30 minutes extra time and see what they could do then. But, yeah, Bayern were very, very edgy. And it was a poor performance off them. Celtic made them look bang average.”