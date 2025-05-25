The 49ers are heading for a takeover at Rangers and will inherit several situations.

A pundit has told the incoming 49ers Enterprises consortium that a Rangers ultras situation needs addressing urgently.

The US-based investment wing of the NFL franchise San Francisco 49ers are set to take charge at Ibrox from this summer, alongside US health insurance figure Andrew Kavanagh. They are not short on jobs to do with a new manager needed for the first team and an overhaul likely incoming of the first team at Ibrox after a season without silverware.

Another situation they will inherit is that of rising tension between the club and vocal ultras section, the Union Bears. Their tifo against Celtic was criticised by the club in the latest of back and forth between fans and hierarchy, with former player Derek Ferguson insistent that new owners coming in can be a way to help defuse that scenario.

49ers can amend Rangers relationship with Union Bears

Speaking to Ibrox News, the pundit said: “The Union Bears have had some previous with the club, and there’s a wee bit of [tension]. I just think it’s so important that there’s a relationship between the fan groups and the club. It’s so important for these new guys.

“They’re clever and would have done their homework. They know how important this relationship is. What the [Union Bears] bring to Ibrox, the atmosphere and everything, we need them big time. So the new owners will look to sort that. And they’re already involved at Ibrox and will know what does and doesn’t work.”

Davide Ancelotti backed as Rangers manager

Meanwhile, Davide Ancelotti is strongly linked as one of the contenders for the Rangers manager job. Ferguson reckons that with time spent at clubs like Real Madrid alongside his dad, Carlo, he can have the same big name pull that the likes of Graeme Souness enjoyed while in Govan. Steven Gerrard, Russell Martin and Rob Edwards are some of the other names linked with the role as they hunt a gaffer who can get them challenging with Celtic again domestically.

The ex player added: “The contacts he will have available to him is unbelievable. That’s the beauty when you bring in a new manager. Jose Mourinho was previously linked with the job and beyond him being an excellent manager, it’s also the players he could bring – the same as Ancelotti. That name alone would attract players. I go back to my days when Souness was in charge of the club and was able to bring in international players.

“The only reason they came, in my opinion, is because of Souness. That’s what I think would happen with Ancelotti. My God, players would surely love to come and play for him. His father would be in there as an influence. He’s of course taking over as Brazil manager, but you could see him popping in regularly at Ibrox. That’s certainly not a bad thing. It’s always good to have experience in the background, and Ancelotti is the best of the best. So yeah, that quite excites me.”