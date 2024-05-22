Celtic have a lot to consider as the summer transfer window approaches.

The summer transfer window is the biggest opportunity for clubs around the world to bolster their squad numbers with exciting new signings. Every year, teams either splash the cash on blockbuster moves or navigate the pool of free agents and those entering the final months of their contracts for bargain signings.

With Euro 2024 fast approaching, this window is expected to be a very competitive one and reigning Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are on the hunt for new personnel. However, it’s not just buying players that the Hoops have to worry about. After another title-winning season, Brendan Rodgers will have a lot of interested third parties knocking at his door, inquiring about his star players.

Rising star Daniel Kelly is reportedly set to ‘sit down’ with Celtic this week for further talks over a new contract, as his current terms are due to expire at the end of this year. However, the 18-year-old has already turned some heads outside of Glasgow and recently crowned Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen have registered their interest in him.

According to Football Scotland, Kelly is viewed as a ‘serious talent’ for his age group by manager Xabi Alonso, who is keen to venture further with his interest. The Liverpool legend spearheaded the Black and Reds to their first ever Bundesliga title this season, breaking Bayern Munich’s 11-year run at the top. Leverkusen finished the season with a whopping 17-point advantage over second-placed VfB Stuttgart, and if lifting their first league trophy wasn’t enough, they played out an invincible season too.

Alonso was previously tipped to return to Liverpool to take over from the now departed Jurgen Klopp but he quickly confirmed that he will be staying in Germany for the 2024/25 season. Leverkusen have a title to defend and a Champions League campaign to look forward to once the summer break is over. The former midfielder and Spanish international will also be looking to further improve his title-winning side and Celtic Academy Player of the Year Kelly is firmly on his radar.

Leverkusen are said to be pushing to find out Celtic’s asking price for the teen star, but the Bhoys are eager to tie Kelly down to a new deal at Parkhead. The midfielder has enjoyed senior run outs for Celtic in the Scottish Premiership this season and even scored his first goal in the division in their 7-1 demolition of Dundee.

Extending Kelly’s contract will give him the opportunity to further prove himself at senior level but also put Celtic in a stronger position to sell him in the future, should they choose to. The compensation package currently being quoted sits around the £500,000 region but this is expected to rise significantly as he continues to flourish with Celtic.