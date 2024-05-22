Transfermarkt value: £598,000

The stopper spent 12 years at Ibrox but is now set for a stunning return to Auchenhowie after holding talks with club officials

Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly is reportedly set to make an unexpected return to Rangers - six years after leaving the club.

The 28-year-old stopper - a product of the Gers academy - is out of contract at Fir Park at the end of this month and will become a free agent. He previously spent 12 years at Ibrox between 2006 and 2018 and Philippe Clement is plotting to bring him back to the club this summer, with talks already taking place.

Kelly rose up through the youth system but failed to make a first-team appearance for the Govan outfit before signing a permanent deal with Livingston in 2018. He moved to English Championship side QPR the following summer, but headed back to Scotland on loan with Motherwell in January 2021. A permanent three-year move to the Steelmen followed where he latterly earned the captain’s armband, but his deal in North Lanarkshire due to expire on May 31 and it has been reported that he is now edging closer to returning to his first club.

The Scottish Sun claim Kelly - previously linked with rivals Celtic as they look to bolster their own goalkeeping department - has agreed to be part of Clement’s summer rebuild and has been made aware he will be understudy to current No.1 Jack Butland.

Despite that, the report adds he found the offer too strong to turn down, with third-choice keeper Jon McLaughlin heading for the exit door once his contract ends. Doubts also remain over back-up Robby McCrorie’s future, having previously hinted he would like guaranteed first-team football. The Scotland international - who will hope to be named in Steve Clarke's provisional 28-man squad for Euro 2024 on Wednesday - was believed to be one of several names under consideration by Clement and director of football recruitment Nils Koppen.

Clement has already intimated there will be major changes to his squad with a number of players departing the club after this weekend’s Scottish Cup Final. The likes of Kemar Roofe, Borna Barisic, John Lundstram, Ryan Jack and Leon Balogun are all out of contract and unlikely to be part of the Belgian’s long-term plans, while loanees Abdallah Sima and Fabio Silva will return to their parent clubs.

