Steve Clarke has named his provisional Scotland squad ahead of Euro 2024.

Steve Clarke has named his 28-man provisional Scotland squad for the fast approaching Euro 2024 tournament. The 60-year-old has given himself options to consider before whittling the numbers down ahead of the June 7th deadline.

Amid some concerns over injuries to key players, Clarke has still named an exciting provisional squad. After much speculation, Celtic fans will be delighted to see James Forrest in the running after his impressive season in the Scottish Premiership, and the backing of skipper Callum McGregor.

Let’s take a look at Clarke’s 28-strong Scotland roster so far and who have been called up from both Celtic and Rangers.

Hoops duo Anthony Ralston and Greg Taylor have been named alongside John Souttar of the Gers in defence. They join the likes of Liam Cooper, Jack Hendry, Kieran Tierney and captain Andy Robertson.

Celtic skipper McGregor will link up with Ryan Jack of Rangers in midfield, along with four Premier League stars in John McGinn, Scott McTominay, Billy Gilmour and former Hoops ace Ryan Christie, who made the switch to Bournemouth in 2021.

Forrest takes his place among Clarke’s forwards after impressing under Brendan Rodgers this season. The versatile 32-year-old has been named alongside the likes of Scottish Premiership top scorer Lawrence Shankland and Celtic youth product Ben Doak.

Scotland’s first Euro 2024 match will see them take on hosts Germany at the Allianz Arena, before facing Switzerland and Hungary.

Scotland’s provisional squad in full

Goalkeepers: Zander Clark (Hearts), Craig Gordon (Hearts), Angus Gunn (Norwich), Liam Kelly (Motherwell)

Defenders: Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Grant Hanley (Norwich), Jack Hendry (Al-Ettifaq), Ross McCrorie (Bristol City), Scott McKenna (Copenhagen), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Rangers), Greg Taylor (Celtic), Kieran Tierney (Real Sociedad)

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Billy Gilmour (Brighton), Ryan Jack (Rangers), Kenny McLean (Norwich), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Scott McTominay (Manchester United)