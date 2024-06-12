Sunderland need a new gaffer | Getty Images

There are Rangers and Celtic mentions when it comes to the Sunderland runners and riders.

There are some familiar Rangers and Celtic faces when it comes to the next manager running at Sunderland.

A hunt for Michael Beale’s successor has been lengthy and a final verdict has proven elusive. Will Still appeared the main candidate but he has opted to remain in France, and possible Plan B options have not proven fruitful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That has left hats being thrown into the ring even at this stage in the process. The Sunderland Echo have shared the latest runners and riders for the job. They include Rangers coach Alex Rae as a major outsider and former Celtic striker Robbie Keane higher up the list.

Rae returned to Rangers as a coach last year in Steven Davis’ interim reign, with Philippe Clement keeping him about. Keane - who spent time at Celtic in 2010 - is without a club after leaving his boss role in Israel at Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus said recently of the manager hunt that has Rangers and former Celtic men in the mix: “We hope to appoint the next Head Coach of our great Club imminently, as we enter the final stages of the recruitment process.

“We appreciate the patience and support that we've received from you throughout the summer and our aim has always been to ensure that the right candidate is appointed. That outcome remains our focus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad