The star has been linked with a move away this summer

The Liverpool player has been mentioned with a transfer to Celtic.

Liverpool could be set to let one of their top emerging talents go this week amid Celtic transfer speculation.

Ben Doak swapped Parkhead for Anfield in January 2022 despite Ange Postecoglou handing him first-team chances at Celtic. The lure of the Premier League and one of its giants was too good to turn down and Doak has since established himself as a shining Reds light.

Despite being handed chances to shine under previous gaffer Jurgen Klopp before injury marred most of his 23/24 campaign that also ruled him out of Scotland contention at the Euros, new boss Arne Slot does not seem as keen.

Doak was on their pre-season tour of America but rumours have emerged that Celtic are interested in bringing him back to Glasgow. He was missing alongside a number of other young players - including Owen Beck who is also linked with a move to Brendan Rodgers’ side - from contention for the weekend’s Premier League 2 fixture vs Leicester City.

The Liverpool Echo state “It points to some if not all of the players going out on loan before Friday's deadline, although there is a chance Doak and Morton in particular leave on a permanent basis.” It opens up the possibility of a move this week prior to the August 30th transfer deadline.

Doak, Beck and another Liverpool star in Wataru Endo have been linked with switching Merseyside for Celtic this summer. Bobby Clark was also mentioned before sealing a move to RB Salzburg, as was goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher before Rodgers opted for Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo between the sticks for this season.