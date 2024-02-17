Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou was quizzed over suggestions that he could be in the frame to succeed Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool boss at the end of the season.

Klopp made the bombshell announcement in January that he would be leaving Liverpool in the summer after more than eight years in the Anfield dugout. The German has overseen the club’s rise from a team that had just finished eighth in the league to one that lifted the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup, whilst also reaching a further two Champions League finals and a Europa League final.

The Reds are still on course to add further silverware to their cabinet in Klopp’s final months at Anfield - they will compete in the League Cup final and remain in contention for FA Cup, Premier League and Europa League glory.

Replacing Klopp will be a huge task for any manager, but Postecoglou, a boyhood Liverpool fan, has been one of the names linked with the post. He is a proven winner from his time in Scottish football with Celtic lifting the Premiership title on two occasions, along with the Scottish Cup and two Scottish League Cups.

Postecoglou has already made his mark at Tottenham and has been praised for his team cavalier style of football and performances following the departure of club legend Harry Kane. However, the former Australia coach insists he has a long way to go and laughed off speculation of a move away from North London.

He told reporters: "I've only been here for seven months so I think that is self-explanatory.”

The former Hoops boss didn’t want to entertain talk of a move to Anfield. He added: "It all depends. If it is just people throwing up names then who cares? Like seriously, it doesn't matter.