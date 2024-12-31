Rangers and Celtic 'want' to sign soon-to-be free agent amid interest in ex-Hoops ace

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rangers and Celtic are in action this Thursday at Ibrox

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers drew 2-2 away at Motherwell last time out and will be keen to bounce back. They fought back from 2-0 down to get a point at Fir Park.

Celtic are 14 points above their upcoming opponents after their 4-0 win over St Johnstone at home last time out. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the pair...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfielder wanted

According to TBR Football, Rangers and Celtic both ‘want’ Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill. The 29-year-old is also believed to be on the radar of Lazio, Fiorentina, Everton, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Brentford, Leeds United, Bologna, Udinese, Trabzonspor and Besiktas.

Brownhill, who is from Warrington, is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent in June 2025 as things stand. He has scored nine goals in 23 games in all competitions so far in this campaign for the Clarets as they eye promotion to the Premier League under the guidance of Scott Parker. His long-term future is up in air though amid attention from elsewhere.

He he told BBC Radio Lancashire (via Burnley Express) in October: “Yeah of course (like to stay). It’s one of them where my contract is coming to an end, is it in the club’s best interests to sort me out or is it mine? I’ve got a year left and I just want to keep focusing on performing very well, winning games and scoring goals.

“When it comes to the end of the year the decision has to be made. Is it the right thing for me to stay? Is it the right thing for the club to want me to stay? A lot can change in that time. While I’m playing well, enjoying my football and scoring goals I want to focus on that and see where it takes me until the end of the year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brownhill has made 190 appearances for Burnley all competitions to date and has found the net on 23 occasions. Prior to his move to Turf Moor, he had spells at Manchester United, Preston North End and Bristol City.

Former Celtic man wanted

Former Celtic man Ben Doak has emerged on the radar of Crystal Palace, according to a report by The Sun. The winger is currently on loan at Middlesbrough from Liverpool and has caught the eye.

The 19-year-old joined Boro in the last transfer window. Michael Carrick said last month: “He's doing alright, he's doing alright. It's clear for everyone to see the talent that he's got and the threat that he has.

"He's a different threat to most. He's quite direct and not so much loads of tricks and skills, but he's got that attribute to be low with his centre of gravity, he's direct and gets in that position an awful lot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Credit to the boys for supplying him and using him and trying to bring out the best of him. He certainly fits the system really well and it's up to us to keep pushing him and developing him and trying to make him better."