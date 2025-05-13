The Parkhead club were unwilling to meet Slovan Bratislava's initial asking price for the striker in January

Celtic’s transfer pursuit of David Strelec could be handed a welcome boost after a Slovan Bratislava official admitted the striker could be available for a reduced transfer fee this summer.

It was revealed in January that the 24-year-old Slovakia international was on the Hoops radar as part of the club’s search for a direct replacement for Kyogo Furuhashi. And it was reported the Scottish champions saw a bid worth £7 million rejected for Strelec, who faced Brendan Rodgers’ side in the revamped Champions League earlier in the season.

Strelec was also believed to be a target for English Championship side Middlesbrough, but his parent club were holding out for around £9.5m. That asking price was too much for Celtic to dish out mid-season but a failure to bring in another attacker led Rodgers to deploy Daizen Maeda through the middle amid a shortage of options.

The Japanese wideman, to his credit, repaid the faith shown in him by hitting the goals trail and lifting the PFA Scotland Players' Player of the Year award. But a move for Strelec could still happen after he and Bratislava's president both left the door wide open for a summer switch, when he is expected to be available for a knock down price.

David Strelec asking price could be lowered next month

But speaking to Teeside Live, Bratislava chief executive Ivan Kmotrik has conceded they may have to lower their asking price for Strelec when the window reopens next month.

He said: “We took a risk with David. In the summer, maybe a slightly lower offer will come, it can happen. But David didn’t leave in the winter because we weren’t ready for it. The offers were very good, but the really interesting ones came at the last minute (believed to have been from Middlesbrough and Celtic).

“We didn’t have a transfer target to sign for the club that was ready, it would have been a patchwork move. Today, I can’t rule out whether he will stay or leave. There is still interest in him.

“Compared to the winter, he will only be a few months older, his position has not deteriorated significantly. Maybe the club will earn a little less, but he will be well prepared and will bring adequate compensation to the club.”

David Strelec tipped to smash through 20-goal barrier at Celtic

It comes after Strelec was tipped to score a “minimum” of 20 goals if he signs for Celtic by Parkhead hero Lubo Moravcik, who has put forward a strong case to his former club to get a deal done for his compatriot.

“There are many stories about David and clubs are looking at him,” he told the Sunday Post. “He has scored 18 goals this season and he was out injured for two or three months. Right now, I have no idea where he will end up but, if he does go to Celtic, I think it would be a good move for the club and the player.

“David has the capabilities to score goals for Celtic. He knows his way to goal, for sure. He’d score a minimum 20 goals for Celtic in a season. He’s a quality striker and has a presence. He shows that every week in Slovakia. He also shows it for his country and he played very well against England in the Euros last summer.”