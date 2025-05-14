The former Liverpool and Leicester City boss has been keeping in touch with Parkhead-bound Kieran Tierney through text message

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has opened up on the fleeting exchanges he’s had with incoming Arsenal and Scotland star Kieran Tierney ahead of the defender’s return to Parkhead in the summer.

Versatile left-sided ace Tierney signed a pre-contract deal in January and will return to the Hoops to form a reunion with Rodgers, with the pair enjoying great successor together during the Northern Irishman’s first spell at the club.

Tierney’s comeback is a significant boost for the Scottish champions as they attempt to improve on their Champions League exploits this term. A product of the club’s academy system, the 27-year-old is understood to be “excited” about heading back to play for his boyhood heroes again.

Asked whether he’s had a chance to speak to the player much and gauge his excitement level about returning to the club, Rodgers admitted: “No, I know he will be. I haven’t spoken to him a lot of late. We’ve exchanged messages and stuff, but I know his love of the club and excitement to come back here. So yes, I’m sure he’s champing at the bit to get back.”

Brendan Rodgers anticipating busy summer transfer window

Rodgers is expecting to carry out a lot of transfer business in the summer rather than just making tweaks here and there, with several positions already identified as areas the former Liverpool, Swansea and Leicester City boss wants to bolster further.

“Yes, I think so,” he confessed. “Again, we have to look at and adapt to situations as well. We all know fine, well, here there’s a player trading model, which means that we will probably get offers for some of our players in the summer, and if that happens, then we have to be flexible and be able to adapt to that.

“If I said that everyone now would be here, then you’d maybe only have a few, two or three players coming in of high quality. But we’ll just have to see.”

In terms of potential outgoings, Rodgers confirmed that no member of his squad has approached him to express a desire to look for a fresh challenge elsewhere as of yet, indicating that Greg Taylor’s mooted switch across the Glasgow divide to Rangers is all-but extinguished.

However, he knows the club will need to be flexible and adapt where appropriate if they receive offers for some of their star men.

“Not at this point,” Rodgers stated. “I think they’ll all focused on finishing the season strong, and then they’ll all have their own individual thoughts around that. At this moment in time, everyone’s really focused on the season and finish as strong as we can.”