The Portuguese midfielder limped off with an ankle injury after failing to shake off a first-half tackle against Raith Rovers

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Portuguese midfielder was unable to continue after failing to shake off a challenge from Jordan Doherty in the first-half and had to be replaced after 37 minutes with Reo Hatate coming on as his replacement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hoops boss Rodgers confirmed the substitution was more precautionary rather anything serious, despite Bernardo leaving the pitch in some discomfort as he limped straight down the tunnel for treatment.

Speaking on Premier Sports post-match, Rodgers said: “He probably came off a wee bit more as a precaution. He just rolled, rocked his ankle a wee bit. He should be okay.”

A Daizen Maeda hat-trick was supplemented by further goals from Luke McCowan and Yang Hyun-jun in the second half as the holders eased into the Scottish Cup quarter-finals with the minimum of fuss at Parkhead.

Rodgers added: “Games like this can be tricky if the attitude is not right, no matter what talent you've got. It's a huge testament to the players in terms of how hard they worked in the game right from the beginning to play to the level they did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We knew we'd be expected to get through. The focus today was on the performance level, we made nine changes and we still wanted to attack the game well. To do that you have to be really concentrated and focused and we could see that in the team right the way through. The goals were excellent, you wouldn't know we've made nine changes.”