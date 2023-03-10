The Light Blues have been scouting players across Europe for talent and Kristensen would likely cost the Ibrox club seven figures.

Rangers are interested in signing Danish Under-21 international Thomas Kristensen, according to reports in his homeland.

The Ibrox club have ‘watched’ the 6ft 5in centre-back in action for Aarhus GF who currently sit fourth in Denmark’s Superligaen as part of their Scandinavian scouting, with the player featuring in all 20 league match so far this season.

Rangers boss Michael Beale is looking to step up his pursuit of new signings for next term after confirming earlier this year he was looking to add defensive reinforcements in the summer as part of a squad re-vamp.

With utility man James Sands returning to parent club New York City for the start of the 2023 MLS season and injury-ravaged Swedish defender Filip Helander expected to leave upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the season after failing to play a single minute of the campaign, Beale is eyeing a number of potential options.

Danish outlet BTSporten claim 21-year-old Kristensen is one of the players the Govan outfit are understood to be keen on. A product of Aarhus’ youth academy, the towering defender has made several appearances at a number of youth levels for his country.

Uwe Rösler’s side would likely command a significant fee for the ever-present star with his current deal running until 2026 and it’s believed no formal talks have taken place as of yet. Renowned for his prowess in both boxes, Kristensen could prove to be a shrewd acquisition were Rangers to pursue a move.

Meanwhile, crocked midfielder Tom Lawrence has thanked Gers fans for their messages of support after undergoing surgery to ensure he will be fit and ready for pre-season.

The summer signing from Derby County was expected to return to action following the World Cup break after sustaining a knee injury against Ross County back in August. However, the Welsh international suffered a setback during his rehabilitation and has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign.