Napoli midfielder becomes the first Scot to be nominated for the men’s award since Ally McCoist in 1987

It’s the prestigious prize that every footballer dreams of winning. The Ballon d’Or. An award that honours the player deemed to have performed the best over the previous season.

For the first time in 38 years, Scotland have their own representative. Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay has been riding on the crest of a wave in Serie A since moving to Italy from Manchester United for a bargain £25.7 million fee last summer.

The 28-year-old inspired Antonio Conte’s side to title success during his debut season, and was crowned Serie A Player of the Year in the process.

Now idolised by one of football’s most passionate fanbases, McTominay is the first Scottish men’s player to be nominated for the trophy since Rangers all-time record goal scorer Ally McCoist in 1987. He’s aiming to become just the second Scotsman to win the award after Denis Law’s historic triumph in 1964.

Since then, Celtic and Liverpool icon Kenny Dalglish has earned the highest placing for Scottish player with his runners-up finish in 1983, while Hoops legend Jimmy ‘Jinky’ Johnstone claimed third-place in 1967.

The last player to be nominated while playing in the Scottish Premiership was Japan international Shunsuke Nakamura in 2007.

Now it’s McTominay’s shot at glory just 347 days after his last game for boyhood club Manchester United... not bad for a player who felt he was “misprofiled” during his time at Old Trafford.

His spectacular scissor kick against Cagliari on the final day of the season that set Napoli on their way to winning the title was a moment of sheer genius. A far cry from the player who was viewed as a spare part in Manchester.

Scott McTominay’s nomination ‘not a shock’

And former Scotland, Chelsea and Everton great Pat Nevin insists his inclusion among this year’s 30-man shortlist is “not a shock”.

Speaking on BBC Scotland, he said: “It is deserved. Since he’s left Manchester Untied he’s been absolutely colossal, that’s a perfect description of McTominay.

“Leaving Manchester United after giving them everything and being given limited amounts in return - he very rarely played in his own position - he finally goes to a place where he’s rated, he’s played in his own position, and he’s allowed to become the star that he should be.

“We’d be quite shocked if he was to win. But then again, they did win Serie A. He’s massively, massively highly rated in Italy, and particularly in Naples.

“But you have to look around the world, what PSG and some of their players have done (winning their first-ever Champions League). They’ve got nine players on that list.

“The fact that McTominay is in the discussion, it’s not a shock, he’s played that well. He’s had such a fantastic effect.”

‘The highlight of my career’ - McTominay describes Serie A title success

McTominay described winning the Scudetto as the highlight of his career so far, after contributing heavily to their crowning moment with 12 goals in 34 league games.

In an interview with Radio CRC in Italy, he took time to reflect on his debut season in Naples and what becoming a champions meant to him.

“Settling into Serie A was made very easy by coach Conte and my team-mates, who have been fantastic with me from the very first moment I arrived,” he said.

“It was the best moment of my career. I couldn’t have dreamed of anything better. I did an interview four months ago and told the Neapolitans I wanted to bring them the league title, and through hard work - we did it.

“The target was very important, but now we have to focus on the new season and we have to do it again. Great teams and great players are always hungrier and I will do my best for this team. We have a lot of matches this year and a great group.”

The 2025 Ballon d’Or winner will be announced on Monday, September 22.

