Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon is believed to be the back-up option for the Republic of Ireland job as the nation continues their search for a new manager.

The Republic of Ireland have been without a manager since Stephen Kenny’s departure in November 2023. The Dubliner left the role with a 27.5% win record after a three-year period which saw the nation miss out on qualification for both the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2024.

The FAI are understood to have narrowed their search down to two main contenders and Football Scotland understands that England U21 boss Lee Carsley is the nation’s number one target.

Carsley celebrated victory in the U21 European Championships with England last summer, in a tournament which saw his side become the first team in history to win the UEFA competition without conceding a single goal. The ex-Everton and Birmingham City midfielder has been heavily praised for his achievements with the U21s and there are fears from the FAI that Carsley may even reject the approach in favour of staying in his current role.

The Irish Mirror, however, understands that the FAI are confident of landing their number one target. It is also widely reported that they have remained in contact with Lennon, who remains the nation's back-up option if talks with Carsley were to break down.

Lennon, who represented Northern Ireland 40 times as a player, has plenty of admirers in the FAI and has a wealth of experience behind him due to his two successful spells at Celtic which saw him lift five Premiership titles, four Scottish Cups and one League Cup.

The 52-year-old has been heavily linked with a return to various Scottish clubs in recent months. He has been out of management since October 2022 when he was sacked by AC Omonia just months after winning the Cypriot Cup.