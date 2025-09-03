Celtic have confirmed a post deadline day transfer move amid fury in the fanbase.

Celtic have moved to ease fan fury, with the signing of striker Kelechi Iheanacho now confirmed.

The Hoops had a desperate deadline day and summer transfer window in general, as Brendan Rodgers’ squad was left with clear deficiencies. That was apparent up front, as they headed into the window needing to replace Kyogo, who the club had not moved to bring cover into the ranks for after his winter Rennes switch.

Instead, they sanctioned sole senior striker Adam Idah’s switch to Swansea City and left inexperienced pair Shin Yamada and Johnny Kenny as the club’s strikers for the first half of the season as the window shut. They do now have a forward though, in the form of Iheanacho, who boss Rodgers worked with at Leicester City.

It’s not a deal that is likely to quell fan unrest though, as the forward is believed to have rejected Celtic for Middlesbrough in January, going on to have a disappointing second half of the campaign at Championship level. Iheanacho was most recently contracted to Sevilla who opted to rip up his contract in the final hours of the window.

He now joins Celtic on a one-year deal ahead of their domestic and Europa League endeavours. Rodgers said: “I know Kelechi so well and what he can bring to the team. He is such a talented player, with great ability, athleticism and work-rate.

“I am sure he will love being at Celtic and I believe our fans will love what he brings. He has great experience and he is right in his peak years so he can be a great signing for us. I am sure he will make a big contribution to the team.”

A Celtic statement reads: “Celtic Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Kelechi Iheanacho on a one-year deal, subject to international clearance, with the club having the option of a further year. The 28-year-old Nigerian forward spent two years with Manchester City at the start of his professional career, and he picked up a League Cup winner’s medal during his time at the Etihad.

“He then joined Leicester City and would go on to make over 200 appearances there. In his time at Leicester, he worked under Brendan Rodgers and was an FA Cup winner in 2021. In 2024, Kelechi moved to Spanish side, Sevilla before spending the end of season 2024/25 on loan with English Championship side, Middlesbrough. He has racked up almost 60 international caps for Nigeria throughout his career so far, and helped his country to a second place finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.”

Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel is also well aware of the forward after time at Leicester, and made it clear just how tough an opponent his new Celtic teammate will be to face at Lennoxtown. He said during the 20/21 season: "He's so good at the particular one where he shifts it and then puts it through the defender's legs and wrong-foots the goalkeeper. He's a nightmare in training."