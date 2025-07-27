Celtic are on the hunt for summer transfers as countdown to the Champions League kicks off.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Celtic transfer prediction has been made ahead of the rest of this summer window - with Champions League action very much in mind.

The Hoops have been in Italy this week for friendlies with Ajax and Al Ahli to get ready for Premiership campaign 25/26. While plenty of focus will be on a domestic clean sweep in the term ahead, a major goal will be to get through a Champions League play off clash to secure progress back to the league phase. Celtic made it out that phase last season before a narrow defeat to Bayern Munich at the knockout play off round stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Donnelly is a fan favourite around Parkhead after his spell at the club between 1993-1999 and is a regular pundit on all things Hoops. He has liked the look of some of the business conducted by boss Brendan Rodgers and co so far, namely the return of Kieran Tierney at left back after time at Arsenal. Donnelly is predicting signings to be made before the crucial European clashes that could bring in prestige and cash aplenty to his former side, with the gaffer backed to have his side ready for major continental showdowns.

Celtic transfer prediction

Speaking to the Sunday Post, Donnelly said: "They had a great campaign last season and they showed they belonged beside the very best. The new format of having eight group games really suited Celtic and they had some great results. It led to the knockout game against Bayern Munich and the lads came so very close.

"It was heartbreaking to lose to the Germans in the last minute but it shows you can never switch off at that level. That said, the squad will be better for that experience and can use it next month. Callum McGregor, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Kasper Schmeichel will make sure every player is focused and aware of what they need to do on the pitch.

“There is also bound to be a couple of more signings between now and then. Brendan has made it clear that new recruits are required and there will be hard work behind the scenes to deliver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why Kieran Tierney is top Celtic signing

"The new signings will need to hit the ground running and they will be given every encouragement to do so. It's a real positive to have Kieran Tierney back at the club. That is a fantastic signing. He is one of the best players our country has produced in recent years and he will be vital because of his big-game experience. One of the reasons he came back is to play regular football and also do it at the highest possible level. That's what the Champions League is.

"Kieran will help drive the team on and it would be great for everyone to get that success so quickly into the campaign. The financial rewards are huge. But it's about prestige for Brendan and the players. Brendan is a top operator and he'll have his team ready to do what is required.”