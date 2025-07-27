Japanese frontman caught the eye on his first outing for the Hoops in the Como Cup against Al-Ahli

Brendan Rodgers has challenged new Celtic signing Shin Yamada to force his way into his Champions League plans after enjoying a debut to remember against Al-Ahli.

Yamada - who was denied a debut against Ajax 48 hours ago after being caught up in red tape - was handed a 45 minute cameo and had a goal ruled out for offside as Celtic ended their Italian pre-season trip on a high note

And Rodgers was pleased the Japanese international made the most of his big chance from the bench.

“It was nice for Shin,” he declared. “It’s not been easy for him when you think he’s only just come into the club. He’s come to a new culture and a new way of working with a real intensity.

“But he’s worked really hard in training. Sadly he didn’t get the run-out the other night but the plan was to give him 45 minutes tonight and I felt he worked really hard when he came on.

“He showed good composure, he’s very quick and strong. He wants to get in behind and, from the wee bits I’ve seen of him so far, he just needs to get into more decisive positions to score.

“We are a team that creates lot of opportunities. But he’s strong and can press the game. The challenge is there for everyone. All the players want to be involved in that and there is enough time for all the players to be able to do that.”

Rodgers ‘very hopeful’ of adding to Celtic squad next week

Pressed on Celtic’s transfer activity, Rodgers outlined his desire to strengthen his squad over the next seven days ahead of kick-starting their Premiership campaign against St Mirren on flag day.

“I haven’t had any update as yet,” Rodgers confessed. “I’m very hopeful that will be the case. We know we want to improve the squad.”

Meanwhile, the Scottish champions will be in the hat for next Monday’s Champions League play-off round draw where they could be paired with the likes of FC Basel or SK Sturm Graz.

Rodgers commented: “I haven’t really looked at it. Whoever we get we will accept and fingers crossed over the two legs we can get there.”