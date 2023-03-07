The latest Celtic transfer news and Rangers transfer news as the two Glasgow sides prepare for Scottish Premiership fixtures with Hearts and Hibs tomorrow.

It’s a massive midweek across Scotland with several high-profile matches set to take place across the SPFL including Celtic and Rangers.

The league leaders welcome third-placed Hearts to Celtic Park tomorrow night while Michael Beale’s side travel to Easter Road to face fifth-place Hibs. Away from the action on the pitch their is still plenty of rumoured transfer activity going on behind the scenes in both Scotland and in England where a former Hoops favourite could be moving from one Premier League club to another and yet another side reportedly have their eye on a current Rangers attacker. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news stories making the headlines on Tuesday, March 7:

Newcastle United target former Celtic star

Per a report from The Telegraph, Newcastle United will target Arsenal full back Kieran Tierney in the summer. The former Celtic star has fallen out of the starting XI at the Gunners with Oleksandr Zinchenko currently ahead of him in Mikel Arteta’s selection plans.

It is claimed that Newcastle will have to bid over £30 million in order for the North London club to sanction the Scotland international’s transfer. Tierney left Celtic in 2019 for £25 million and could be in for a further pay day if that move does go ahead with reports at the time of his Parkhead departure claiming the two clubs agreed a 15 percent sell on clause in the deal.

Leeds United have active interest in Rangers star

According to Football Insider, Leeds United have registered their interest in Rangers star Ryan Kent ahead of the summer. The former Liverpool man is out of contract at the end of the current season and is free to discuss a future move at this present time.

