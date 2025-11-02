The Celtic hero has management experience at Parkhead, Aston Villa, Sunderland and more.

Martin O’Neill admits he wouldn’t mind leading Celtic into their Premier Sports Cup final - as he provided a clear verdict on becoming permanent boss.

After defeating Falkirk 4-0 in the Premiership, interim boss O’Neill followed the result up with a 3-1 success over Rangers in a crunch semi-final after extra time. It sets up a December final with St Mirren and fans lauded the former Aston Villa and Sunderland boss post match, as he returned to Hampden as Celtic gaffer for the first time since his tenure between 2000-2005.

In his post-match press conference, the experienced manager was asked about his permanent manager chances. The ex Aston Villa and Sunderland won’t be waiting on that call but admits December’s final is something he would be open to taking the club into.

Martin O’Neill on becoming permanent Celtic manager

He said when asked if he’d be open to the conversation of becoming manager: “Well, I don't think there'll be that conversation. I genuinely don't think that would be the case. I've come in and deep down I probably have enjoyed it a bit better than I'm saying to you, but not a lot. So it was really strange, I've had enormous help from backroom staff.

“Sean Maloney, Mark Fotheringham and big Stephen McManus. All three that I managed at one stage or another and now they're standing beside me in the coaching ranks. So, yeah, it was lovely. It's a great feeling in the dressing room, you know, when you've won a game like that.

“I have had no indication, genuinely no indication whatsoever at this minute (on leading them out for cup final). None at all and I would have thought that with Midtjylland now on Thursday night and then Kilmarnock on the Sunday I would think there's probably time for them, with an international break, for the board to think about something.

Celtic 3-1 Rangers verdict

“Secretly you would love to, you know... it's December time. We're in the results business and all of these things can change. These games it's all about results. It is, honestly, and that will determine whether they think or the board might think about taking their time. If we'd got beaten I might not even have seen Thursday.”

On the win, O’Neill added: “Obviously delighted to win. Feeling of relief from that viewpoint as well but I thought we played really well, got the goal. We had a goal disallowed then Rangers had the man sent off and just after half-time I thought they took control of the game.

“We lost our way a little bit then they get the penalty and take it into extra time. Callum Osmand comes up with a great goal. So, delighted to have won and certainly things we could have improved in .I'm not sure what it was but, 11 v 10, we should have taken more control, I felt. But, delighted to have won. And we played, and that spell when we got first half particularly, I thought we were excellent.”